Leadership Tomorrow announces Class 36

Leadership Tomorrow in Grand Island has announced the members of its 36th class, with sessions to begin in September.

These people were selected through a competitive selection process and have a demonstrated desire to developing positive leadership skills to improve the community.

Leadership Tomorrow is a nine-month leadership development program focused on personal development and community connectiveness. It has been conducting classes since 1987 and has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled youths and adults who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.