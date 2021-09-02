 Skip to main content
Leadership Tomorrow announces Class 36
Leadership Tomorrow announces Class 36

Leadership Tomorrow in Grand Island has announced the members of its 36th class, with sessions to begin in September.

These people were selected through a competitive selection process and have a demonstrated desire to developing positive leadership skills to improve the community.

Leadership Tomorrow is a nine-month leadership development program focused on personal development and community connectiveness. It has been conducting classes since 1987 and has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled youths and adults who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.

Area residents chosen to participate this year include:

Karen Buettner, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer

Laurie Buhlke, Contryman Associates, P.C.

Pamela Chaves Munoz, JBS

Eric Garcia-Mendez, Heartland United Way

Chris Goplin, CHI Health St. Francis

Amber Greenwalt, Integrated Life Choices

Adriana Halm, Hornady Manufacturing

Jennifer Iles, Equitable Bank

Judd Jarzynka, Hornady Manufacturing

Kristin Johnson, Ken’s Appliance

Andrea Jones, Hornady Manufacturing

Sam Kazda, Stuhr Museum Foundation

Sam Kuhter, Lutz

Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce

Sasha Miller, Contryman Associates, P.C.

Zach Moul, City of Grand Island Fire & EMS

Tim Musgrave, Equus Workforce Solutions

Lindsey Nielsen, Grand Island Regional Medical Center

Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair

Hannah Fair, GRACE Cancer Foundation

Michaela Rall, Hornady Manufacturing

Cody Rush, Jacobs Family Dentistry

Brooke Schmitt, CHI Health St. Francis

Steve Sloan, Grand Island Police Department

Lois Smidt, Staab Management Company

Aaron Wardyn, Home Federal Bank

Courtney Widup, Central Platte Natural Resources District

