Leadership Tomorrow announces Class 36

Leadership Tomorrow in Grand Island has announced the members of its 36th class, with sessions to begin in September.
These people were selected through a competitive selection process and have a demonstrated desire to developing positive leadership skills to improve the community.
Leadership Tomorrow is a nine-month leadership development program focused on personal development and community connectiveness. It has been conducting classes since 1987 and has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled youths and adults who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.
Area residents chosen to participate this year include:
Karen Buettner, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer
Laurie Buhlke, Contryman Associates, P.C.
Pamela Chaves Munoz, JBS
Eric Garcia-Mendez, Heartland United Way
Chris Goplin, CHI Health St. Francis
Amber Greenwalt, Integrated Life Choices
Adriana Halm, Hornady Manufacturing
Jennifer Iles, Equitable Bank
Judd Jarzynka, Hornady Manufacturing
Kristin Johnson, Ken’s Appliance
Andrea Jones, Hornady Manufacturing
Sam Kazda, Stuhr Museum Foundation
Sam Kuhter, Lutz
Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce
Sasha Miller, Contryman Associates, P.C.
Zach Moul, City of Grand Island Fire & EMS
Tim Musgrave, Equus Workforce Solutions
Lindsey Nielsen, Grand Island Regional Medical Center
Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair
Hannah Fair, GRACE Cancer Foundation
Michaela Rall, Hornady Manufacturing
Cody Rush, Jacobs Family Dentistry
Brooke Schmitt, CHI Health St. Francis
Steve Sloan, Grand Island Police Department
Lois Smidt, Staab Management Company
Aaron Wardyn, Home Federal Bank
Courtney Widup, Central Platte Natural Resources District