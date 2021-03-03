Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 sets out to brighten our spirits with Kindness Rocks

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life the past year, leaving many just a little gloomy and hoping the pandemic will be over soon.

A Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 team, Better Together, wanted to bring a little sunshine to the people of Hall County who are a little down because of the pandemic. So, members thought of a group project that they started this month and are asking people in Hall County to join them in “Inspiring Hall County with Kindness Rocks.”

According to Michaela Perry of Class 35, the kindness rocks are an easy and creative way to inspire and spread positivity throughout the community.

Perry said this is a great way to remain physically distant and socially connected.

And it is fairly easy to do, she said.

To get started, she said, find a rock, paint an inspiring message or image on the rock and leave it somewhere in your neighborhood, a local park or anywhere throughout your community. When “planting” your rock in the community, make sure you take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #INSPIREHALLCOUNTY.

“This year, due to COVID, Leadership Tomorrow were split up into smaller groups so it would be easier to meet,” Perry said.