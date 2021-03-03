Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 sets out to brighten our spirits with Kindness Rocks

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life the past year, leaving many just a little gloomy and hoping the pandemic will be over soon.
A Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 team, Better Together, wanted to bring a little sunshine to the people of Hall County who are a little down because of the pandemic. So, members thought of a group project that they started this month and are asking people in Hall County to join them in “Inspiring Hall County with Kindness Rocks.”
According to Michaela Perry of Class 35, the kindness rocks are an easy and creative way to inspire and spread positivity throughout the community.
Perry said this is a great way to remain physically distant and socially connected.
And it is fairly easy to do, she said.
To get started, she said, find a rock, paint an inspiring message or image on the rock and leave it somewhere in your neighborhood, a local park or anywhere throughout your community. When “planting” your rock in the community, make sure you take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #INSPIREHALLCOUNTY.
“This year, due to COVID, Leadership Tomorrow were split up into smaller groups so it would be easier to meet,” Perry said.
Her group, Better Together, was trying to thinking of something that would raise spirits while maintaining social distancing.
“At the time, we didn’t know what COVID would be like in the spring,” Perry said.
She said the group wanted to do something that anyone, any age, could do throughout the community.
“So, we came up with this idea about rocks and people finding those messages,” she said, “... hopefully brighten someone’s day.”
Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc. (Leadership Tomorrow) is a nonprofit that has been developing leaders who strengthen and transform the community since 1987.
The program creates a continued personal desire to interact with groups that benefit the community and helps members realize their potential and how they, as individuals, can step into areas of leadership to build a greater community.
Since its start, Leadership Tomorrow has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled adults and youths who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.
Perry said the Kindness Rocks are meant to be “a little fun activity that schools could do, nursing homes could do, retirement facilities, after-school groups, individuals or anything like that.”
Perry coordinates the Tobacco Free Hall County Program. Her office is located at the Central Nebraska Council of Alcoholism and Addictions, which is in Grand Island’s Railside District.
Perry said they also have talked with Big Brothers Big Sisters about participating in the program, along with the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions through its Kids Power program, which is an eight-week educational series for children ages 7-11 who are affected by a loved one’s addiction.
“It’s something that any age and any community member could go about doing,” she said. “We came up with this as a group. We have been working on it for the last couple of months.”
Perry said people interested in the program can follow along on their Facebook Event Page: Inspire Hall County with Kindness Rocks! They also can find a link at Leadership Tomorrow on Facebook and Instagram, along with the Tobacco Free Hall County Facebook page.
She again encourages people to take a photo of their Kindness Rock and post it on social media with the hashtag #inspirehallcounty.
Throughout the month, Perry said, they will be posting tips on how to decorate a Kindness Rock and examples of inspirational messages that can be written on them.