Leadership Tomorrow group seeks to connect the community through social media project

Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 Group — Tenacious T — wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate Grand Island’s greatest resource — its people. So, group members created a social media project, Meet Grand Island, to highlight the people of Grand Island, and the organizations that support the community.

The Meet Grand Island team comprises seven members from the Leadership Tomorrow Class 35: Natalie Lukens, Brook Lanoue, Kyle Huse, Kevin Walsh, Jen England and Sarah Griess, all of Grand Island.

“Grand Island has a very diverse population but there are people groups within the general population that aren’t communicating and interacting with each other,” Walsh said. “So, the goal is to introduce the various people of Grand Island to each other and ultimately to share the viewpoints and increase understanding of every people group in Grand Island.”

To that end, the group has conducted interviews with members of the Grand Island community. Interviewees are asked to share about their story and life experiences.

“It doesn’t matter where we come from, what our race, gender, age, etc., is, we are all better when we can be unified as one community,” said team leader Lukens.