Leadership Tomorrow group's project to help youths adjust as they leave foster care

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Howe said the video library will offer information easing the abruptness of leaving foster care.

“These videos are going to help guide them,” she said. “We are in an age of miscommunication and this way we can wrap these challenges into the information they need.”

“We will be able to have this information at our fingertips,” Howe said.

Once uploaded, the online library will be available to Heartland CASA youths and their volunteers, or any youths ready to take on adulthood.

Brown said helping Heartland CASA fit their Leadership Tomorrow project mission perfectly, so the group “unanimously” signed on to the project.

“We needed to meet specific objectives for our team project,” she said. “Emotionally, I think we are all attached in some way to this project and will continue to watch to see if there’s anything more we can do.”

Ultimately, Brown said, Heartland CASA will curate the online library.

“It will be guided by Erin and what she needs and what she sees as gaps that need to be filled,” Brown said. Also instrumental in maintaining the library will be Heartland CASA administrative assistant Amanda Burton.