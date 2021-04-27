Leadership Tomorrow group's project to help youths adjust as they leave foster care

There are skills often taken for granted — tasks as simple as pumping gas, writing checks, food safety, job interviews or understanding good credit. Thanks to a project spearheaded by a Leadership Tomorrow group, youths who don’t have these skills will have access to learning opportunities.
The Hall County Leadership Tomorrow group Sensational 7 — consisting of Jacqueline Juarez-Meier, Joseline Reyna, Lindsey Jurgens, Lorinda Brown, Marci Tompkins, Megan Wichman and Michael Stanton — is helping youths aging out of foster care to watch their way into adulthood. The team conceived of a video library project benefitting these youths.
Sensational 7 member Lorinda Brown said that the project, which provides instruction on independent living skills, was already on Heartland CASA’s to-do list. National nonprofit iFoster states on its website that in the United States 50% of foster children have no earnings within four years of aging out of the system. Those who do, the advocacy organization states, make an average annual income of $7,500.
When the team took on the project, the members discovered a few obstacles, many the same as those that have been keeping Heartland CASA from being able to move forward with the project.
“It became apparent that producing videos was not only time consuming but expensive,” Brown said. Time constraints and other variables kept an independent living video library on Heartland CASA’s wish list.
Considering the obstacles, the group decided to glean videos from web channels such as YouTube. Once individual selections were made, Sensational 7 members compared selections and discussed the relevance and timeliness of the clips. The project is also receiving footage, feedback and support from local organizations, including Nebraska Extension in Hall County, Overland Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America, community professionals and Toastmasters.
“It was a little seed and it just started to grow and grow,” Erin Howe of Heartland CASA said of the project. Howe is the organization’s executive director and volunteer coordinator.
“Going forward, Heartland CASA is focusing on youth aging out of the system,” she said. “We’re able to connect these children and their families to resources like this.”
Brown said life skills videos like those assembled by Sensational 7 help level the playing field for foster youths.
“We’re all at different levels of understanding because of our experiences,” she said.
Children in foster care often face obstacles that can impede their ability to succeed in adulthood, including abuse or neglect, multiple placements, changing schools and losses of relationships as they move from home to home.
Foster children aging out of the system must grow up quickly, but often miss the gradual steps necessary for full independence, according to a report in the journal Qualitative Social Work that called foster youths’ transitions into adulthood “abrupt.”
Howe said the video library will offer information easing the abruptness of leaving foster care.
“These videos are going to help guide them,” she said. “We are in an age of miscommunication and this way we can wrap these challenges into the information they need.”
“We will be able to have this information at our fingertips,” Howe said.
Once uploaded, the online library will be available to Heartland CASA youths and their volunteers, or any youths ready to take on adulthood.
Brown said helping Heartland CASA fit their Leadership Tomorrow project mission perfectly, so the group “unanimously” signed on to the project.
“We needed to meet specific objectives for our team project,” she said. “Emotionally, I think we are all attached in some way to this project and will continue to watch to see if there’s anything more we can do.”
Ultimately, Brown said, Heartland CASA will curate the online library.
“It will be guided by Erin and what she needs and what she sees as gaps that need to be filled,” Brown said. Also instrumental in maintaining the library will be Heartland CASA administrative assistant Amanda Burton.
Heartland CASA and the foster youths they serve are not the only ones benefitting from the project. Leadership Tomorrow, a Hall County-based nonprofit, helps grow leadership skills and community involvement among its participants. More than 1,200 participants in the 35-class-strong program have graduated.
“After you live here and raise children here you think you know the community,” Brown said. “This was a whole different level of learning and connecting.”
She said the video library project will not end once she and her teammates graduate, but will continue to connect resources, organizations and those in need.
Brown encourages local businesses and organizations to dive into their resources — including training videos — and contribute to the project.
“If they would reach out that would not only grow the library, but connect youth with their services,” she said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.