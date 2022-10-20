Leadership Tomorrow is now Leadership Unlimited

Grand Islanders won't hear the term Leadership Tomorrow as much as they have in the past.

Leadership Tomorrow will continue in its present form, but the organization that's in charge of it will now be known as Leadership Unlimited.

The organization had its rebranding Thursday in a ceremony at College Park.

The change was made as a point of clarity, said Jessica Hendricks, executive director of Leadership Unlimited.

Since it was created in 1987, the organization's legal name as been Hall County Leadership Unlimited. When it was created, the nonprofit had only one program, Leadership Tomorrow.

But the organization now has six programs under its umbrella. So the decision was made to change the name.

The change will "help people understand that we have really grown in the last few years," Hendricks said. With its expanded programming, the hope is that "we're more accessible to our growing community."

Leadership Tomorrow will remain its flagship program. Participants in that program learn leadership skills over a nine-month period, meeting once a month. The 31 people who comprise Leadership Tomorrow's 37th class began their training in September.

"Not everyone is able to participate in a nine-month long program so now we have additional offerings to try to help the needs of our community," Hendricks said.

Another well-known program, Youth Leadership Tomorrow, will continue without change. That program is for high school juniors.

The other programs include Elevate Grand Island, Discover Grand Island and the Leadership Unlimited Executive Series.

Another program is the Leadership Unlimited Summit, an annual event that took place Thursday at College Park.

"We're just really excited to be a part of the Hall County community, and they've really embraced us in our growth," Hendricks said.

People enroll in Leadership Tomorrow to hone their leadership skills and "learn more about our community," Hendricks said. It is for adults 21 and older. There is no maximum age, she said. Retirees have taken part.

Leadership Tomorrow says it "identifies and educates proven and potential leaders who are committed to developing and utilizing positive leadership skills to improve our community."

People who graduate from Leadership Tomorrow, she said, are ready to become board presidents, CEO, managers and mayors. "We're really giving you those skills to step up," she said.

In addition to the five programs, Leadership Unlimited has two fundraisers and three events under its umbrella. The fundraisers are the Leadership Unlimited Golf Classic and the Leadership Unlimited Lucky Draw. The events are the Leadership Unlimited Summit, Leadership Like Us and Leadership Like Us Live.