Leadership Tomorrow recognizes graduates, presents 3 awards
Leadership Tomorrow honored the 35 graduates of Class 35 on Tuesday at Bosselman Enterprises Community Room.

Teresa Anderson, a Class 20 graduate, was named the Densel Rasmussen LT Alumni of the Year. Outstanding Program Support Pattern of the Year recipient was JBS. New Business Partner of the Year was Roe Buick.

The Leadership Tomorrow program is conducted by Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit corporation that has been developing leaders that strengthen and transform the Grand Island community since 1987. The program creates a continued personal desire to interact with groups that benefit the community and helps members realize their potential and how they as an individual can step into areas of leadership to build a greater community.

Leadership Tomorrow has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled adults and youths who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.

Class 35 members who have completed the year’s programming include:

Lupita Ayala-Montanez, Multicultural Coalition

Allie Beckmann, Allen Capital Group

Lorinda Brown, VISTA

Amanda Coates, Greg Sanchez State Farm Inc.

Jen England, Harry H. Koch Co.

Jen Green, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer

Sarah Griess, Rising Hope Counseling & Consulting P.C.

Kayla Hasselmann, GIX Logistics/Grand Island Express

Kyle Huse, Chief Construction

Jacqueline Juarez-Meier, Grand Island Public Schools

Lindsey Jurgens, Heartland United Way

Amanda Kreutzer, CMBA Architects

Brooke Lanoue, Tally Creative

Natalie Lukens, Stop Fund

Michaela Perry, Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions

Dan Phillips, Grand Island Public Schools

Ricardo Ramirez, Aranda JBS

Joseline Reyna, Multicultural Coalition

Tracy Schmitt, Grand Island Regional Medical Center

Amber Smith, Leadership Tomorrow

Michael Stanton, Allen Capital Group

Nicole Thompson, Live Well Physical Therapy

Marci Tompkins, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

Matt Troyer-Miller, Wood River Mennonite Church

Katie Usasz, Prevention Project

Kevin Walsh Smith, Johnson, Allen, Connick & Hansen

Megan Wichman, Amur Equipment Finance

Phil Wieck, Equitable Bank

