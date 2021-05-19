Leadership Tomorrow recognizes graduates, presents 3 awards

Leadership Tomorrow honored the 35 graduates of Class 35 on Tuesday at Bosselman Enterprises Community Room.
Teresa Anderson, a Class 20 graduate, was named the Densel Rasmussen LT Alumni of the Year. Outstanding Program Support Pattern of the Year recipient was JBS. New Business Partner of the Year was Roe Buick.
The Leadership Tomorrow program is conducted by Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit corporation that has been developing leaders that strengthen and transform the Grand Island community since 1987. The program creates a continued personal desire to interact with groups that benefit the community and helps members realize their potential and how they as an individual can step into areas of leadership to build a greater community.
Leadership Tomorrow has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled adults and youths who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.
Class 35 members who have completed the year’s programming include:
Lupita Ayala-Montanez, Multicultural Coalition
Allie Beckmann, Allen Capital Group
Lorinda Brown, VISTA
Amanda Coates, Greg Sanchez State Farm Inc.
Jen England, Harry H. Koch Co.
Jen Green, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer
Sarah Griess, Rising Hope Counseling & Consulting P.C.
Kayla Hasselmann, GIX Logistics/Grand Island Express
Kyle Huse, Chief Construction
Jacqueline Juarez-Meier, Grand Island Public Schools
Lindsey Jurgens, Heartland United Way
Amanda Kreutzer, CMBA Architects
Brooke Lanoue, Tally Creative
Natalie Lukens, Stop Fund
Michaela Perry, Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions
Dan Phillips, Grand Island Public Schools
Ricardo Ramirez, Aranda JBS
Joseline Reyna, Multicultural Coalition
Tracy Schmitt, Grand Island Regional Medical Center
Amber Smith, Leadership Tomorrow
Michael Stanton, Allen Capital Group
Nicole Thompson, Live Well Physical Therapy
Marci Tompkins, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation
Matt Troyer-Miller, Wood River Mennonite Church
Katie Usasz, Prevention Project
Kevin Walsh Smith, Johnson, Allen, Connick & Hansen
Megan Wichman, Amur Equipment Finance
Phil Wieck, Equitable Bank