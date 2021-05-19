Leadership Tomorrow recognizes graduates, presents 3 awards

Leadership Tomorrow honored the 35 graduates of Class 35 on Tuesday at Bosselman Enterprises Community Room.

Teresa Anderson, a Class 20 graduate, was named the Densel Rasmussen LT Alumni of the Year. Outstanding Program Support Pattern of the Year recipient was JBS. New Business Partner of the Year was Roe Buick.

The Leadership Tomorrow program is conducted by Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit corporation that has been developing leaders that strengthen and transform the Grand Island community since 1987. The program creates a continued personal desire to interact with groups that benefit the community and helps members realize their potential and how they as an individual can step into areas of leadership to build a greater community.

Leadership Tomorrow has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled adults and youths who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.

Class 35 members who have completed the year’s programming include:

Lupita Ayala-Montanez, Multicultural Coalition

Allie Beckmann, Allen Capital Group

Lorinda Brown, VISTA