Leanna Pollock finds fulfillment as advocate for local families in need of homes

“The community has been super generous,” Pollock said. “We’ve had lots of people reach out to us wanting to help, especially after they heard that we had people struggling. We cannot thank them enough.”

Even before the pandemic, going into spring 2020, the need was increasing locally.

“We didn’t have people moving out,” she said. “Nobody was moving anywhere. People were staying because they were afraid to go anywhere or do anything. At that time, it was really difficult because we still had people needing the housing assistance and still applying, but we didn’t have any housing to put them in.”

There are signs the situation is improving as people are beginning to move on.

“We are having that normal turnover again and we’re starting to get people moving back in again, which is really nice,” Pollock said.

For Pollock, helping people is always rewarding.

She especially enjoys making “that phone call” to tell someone an apartment is available and they’ve been approved to move in.