Leanna Pollock finds fulfillment as advocate for local families in need of homes

Every day can be a crisis for a community agency, even when there is not a pandemic.
People struggling to pay rent don’t always have the benefit of an eviction moratorium.
Hall County Housing Authority has a person who helps to meet the needs of people who are struggling.
That person is Leanna Pollock.
Pollock has a bachelor of science degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has worked at HCHA for more than eight years.
She recently was promoted to deputy director.
“I actually started at the front desk, as the receptionist, and I’ve worked my way up,” she said.
Pollock always has wanted to work with families and children.
“I was looking at doing foster care and adoption, and helping families, which is not too far off from what I’m doing today,” she said. “We do have a lot of families, a lot of individuals who are struggling who we help with on a day-to-day basis.”
Pollock previously had applied to HCHA.
She wanted to work there even more after being impressed at the time by the agency’s administrator, Rick Ruzicka, who interviewed her.
“When another position came up, even though I didn’t get the first one, I reapplied, in the hope that I can work here because it seemed like a really great organization, and it is,” Pollock said.
As deputy director, she is second-in-command to the executive director.
“In his absence I take over those duties and assist in making those decisions,” Pollock said. “I help him with anything that he needs, and manage all of our programs.”
She oversees the public housing program and the voucher program, which has its own staff.
“I oversee them and make sure everything’s going the way it’s supposed to, and making sure we’re reporting to (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) in a timely manner,” Pollock said.
Every staff member at HCHA takes on the responsibility of connecting people in need with resources.
“We all do that,” Pollock said. “Everybody in our office is pretty good with keeping up on the resources that are available and knowing what’s going on in the community so we can do those referrals and get people connected.”
Many HCHA clients come from Grand Island’s homeless shelters: Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Crossroads.
HCHA works with those shelters in order to help those in need.
“We can’t help everybody, unfortunately,” Pollock said. “We don’t have emergency housing. Most, if not all, of our programs have a waiting list. We work with them, not only getting people from their agencies here, but also referring them there for that type of emergency assistance.”
The pandemic has been challenging for HCHA, she said.
“We’ve been basically making decisions on a day-to-day basis,” Pollock said. “Early on it was, do we shut down our community rooms? Because we have resident councils and we were doing potlucks and bingo, those socializing activities, we had to make those decisions of when do we shut those down or do we shut those down.”
Some tenants have been unable to pay rent because of the pandemic, either due to contracting COVID-19 and incurring medical expenses or because of losing their jobs.
But tenants already were struggling before the pandemic, Pollock said.
“All of our residents are low-income. That’s why they’re here,” she said. “Add a pandemic on top of that and it really accentuates those circumstances.”
By January, nearly $27,000 in unpaid rent was owed at HCHA.
In response, the community has been working to raise the funds to help those tenants.
“The community has been super generous,” Pollock said. “We’ve had lots of people reach out to us wanting to help, especially after they heard that we had people struggling. We cannot thank them enough.”
Even before the pandemic, going into spring 2020, the need was increasing locally.
“We didn’t have people moving out,” she said. “Nobody was moving anywhere. People were staying because they were afraid to go anywhere or do anything. At that time, it was really difficult because we still had people needing the housing assistance and still applying, but we didn’t have any housing to put them in.”
There are signs the situation is improving as people are beginning to move on.
“We are having that normal turnover again and we’re starting to get people moving back in again, which is really nice,” Pollock said.
For Pollock, helping people is always rewarding.
She especially enjoys making “that phone call” to tell someone an apartment is available and they’ve been approved to move in.
“Hearing the excitement on the other end of the line is super rewarding, and we can’t wait to get people into these places and have them have homes for sometimes the first time in their lives,” Pollock said.
For many, that moment can be life-changing.
“We’re dealing with people who are middle-aged and maybe haven’t rented before or had a lease because they’ve been couch-surfing or just bouncing from shelter to shelter, and this is their first home,” Pollock said.
She added, “That’s really rewarding for me on a personal level.”