Learn at the library, our diverse community center

One of the things I love best about my life is living in Grand Island with its diverse community.

I love the people, the food, and learning about how we are all different but yet we all still have some of the same commonalities, such as we love our families, we all want to learn and succeed, and I think most of us all have hope for our futures.

I find so much hope at our library. Our library’s mission statement is: “The Grand Island Public Library is the gateway for the people of our diverse community to achieve a lifetime of learning and literacy.”

I know I am “very invested” in the learning part of this statement because every day working at the library I learn something new. I find a book or a website, or meet a person in the community who teaches me something.