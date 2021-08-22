Learn at the library, our diverse community center

One of the things I love best about my life is living in Grand Island with its diverse community.
I love the people, the food, and learning about how we are all different but yet we all still have some of the same commonalities, such as we love our families, we all want to learn and succeed, and I think most of us all have hope for our futures.
I find so much hope at our library. Our library’s mission statement is: “The Grand Island Public Library is the gateway for the people of our diverse community to achieve a lifetime of learning and literacy.”
I know I am “very invested” in the learning part of this statement because every day working at the library I learn something new. I find a book or a website, or meet a person in the community who teaches me something.
Some great partner programs to learn more about our diverse past are coming soon in September to our library. They are the Bygone Book Club,and Heritage Hour. The Bygone Book Club is a partnership with the Hall County Historical Society and it will meet at the library. This club will feature local historians leading monthly discussions on eight different books featuring Hall County or Nebraska history during the 2021-2022 program season. Participants can come to one or all of the series and they are responsible for obtaining their own books or checking out books from the library.
The first book in the series for Sept. 11 is “Doorway to Freedom: The Story of David Kaufmann,” by William Ramsey and Betty Srier.” Michelle Setlik will lead the program.
Heritage Hour is a new monthly series that will feature resources found at the Grand Island Public Library’s Heritage Room and/or resources of the partner organizations including the Hall County Historical Society, Betsey Hager Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and the Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society.
The monthly program will be offered at 2 p.m. Sundays.
On Sept. 19, the historical society and the library will co-host the first Heritage Hour with a Humanities Nebraska program on historical markers. “Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments” will be presented by Jeff Barnes who will share his work on documenting historical markers across Nebraska.
We also have many great books about diversity in our library. Some I am reading right now to expand my learning are diverse graphic novels. I am reading the children’s book “El Deafo” by Cece Bell, about a little girl starting school with a giant hearing aid strapped to her chest. A teen graphic novel I’m reading is “Almost American Girl” by Robin Na. This book is awesome! Graphic novels are a great way to get youth to read and enjoy illustrations.
Please do stop in and check out the “Coming to the Plains” display in our art alcove brought to us from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska. This traveling display explores the experiences of 20 Latinx immigrants to central Nebraska through oral histories.
Please do take a few minutes to fill out our Strategic Plan Survey from our website www.gilibrary.org. It’s available in four languages. We would love to hear what you have to say. You might give us ideas or share something that you love, something diverse and fun.
Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.