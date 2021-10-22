Learn from last winter, prepare for the unpredictable

The path of La Nina winds through Nebraska, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration revealed in a 2021 winter outlook briefing Thursday.
North of Nebraska likely will have lower temperatures than normal, while south of La Nina’s path will have warmer than normal. Nebraska and its fellow areas in La Nina’s path could be in for a winter similar to 2020-21: milder temperatures at winter’s onset, but colder temperatures later in the winter than normal.
“In the middle ground you get a lot of everything,” said Michael Moritz of the National Weather Service in Hastings. “We’re used to it here, but it’s a lot wider during a La Nina winter.”
La Nina, and her alter ego El Nino, result from changes to ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Nina and El Nino can be summoned with but a degree’s difference, Moritz said.
“When that water temperature changes it will change the air pattern,” he explained.
A decrease in temperature brings about La Nina, which is a three- to five-year periodical occurrence, according to NOAA.
This winter, that air pattern’s spearhead – dubbed by NOAA as “Equal Chances” – runs through the contiguous United States beginning in the northwest, dipping down through Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois before swooping up through Ohio into Canada.
Being in the EC, these regions have “no tilt in the odds toward any outcome,” according to an NOAA video release. The central path, flanked by colder temperatures to the north and warmer to the south, also means the chance for more precipitation to the north and drier conditions southward.
While the north is predicted to be colder with more precipitation throughout the winter, Moritz said Nebraska will be a little later to the party. “Last winter we were also in a La Nina situation, with a colder and wetter pattern later in the winter.”
The unpredictability of the atmosphere was on full display last winter, especially later in the season, Moritz said. “The biggest surprise was the severe February cold.”
Last winter’s polar vortex brought frigid temperatures making February 2021 the coldest February in 30 years, according to NOAA.
Moritz said if last year taught Nebraskans anything, it’s that being prepared for the unpredictable is essential. “We have to be ready for that variability. One nice thing about winter is you can have a little more heads up.”
Through January 2022, drought conditions are expected to “continue or worsen” in most of Nebraska, NOAA’s release states. Inlets of developing drought sink into a portion of extreme north-central Nebraska, and jut into parts of southeastern Nebraska.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.