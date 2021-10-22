Learn from last winter, prepare for the unpredictable

Being in the EC, these regions have “no tilt in the odds toward any outcome,” according to an NOAA video release. The central path, flanked by colder temperatures to the north and warmer to the south, also means the chance for more precipitation to the north and drier conditions southward.

While the north is predicted to be colder with more precipitation throughout the winter, Moritz said Nebraska will be a little later to the party. “Last winter we were also in a La Nina situation, with a colder and wetter pattern later in the winter.”

The unpredictability of the atmosphere was on full display last winter, especially later in the season, Moritz said. “The biggest surprise was the severe February cold.”

Last winter’s polar vortex brought frigid temperatures making February 2021 the coldest February in 30 years, according to NOAA.

Moritz said if last year taught Nebraskans anything, it’s that being prepared for the unpredictable is essential. “We have to be ready for that variability. One nice thing about winter is you can have a little more heads up.”