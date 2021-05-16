Leaves of love and happiness: Grand Island veteran hands out leaf-adorned gifts

Don Harrie has found a hobby he loves.

The Grand Island man presents people with an attractive artificial leaf, mounted on a wooden base. He calls each a leaf of love and happiness. His wife, Judy, writes the first name of the recipient on the round bases, which are normally used as wheels for wooden toys.

Harrie has given away 493 of the leaves, 175 of them to fellow veterans.

He started out giving the leaves to veterans. He liked the reaction he received. “And it just grew and grew,” he said.

“He just loves what he does, and he so enjoys giving them to people,” Judy said.

Harrie gave 50 leaves to the Grand Island VA Medical Center and 21 to veterans at Primrose Retirement Community of Grand Island.

Harrie, 85, began the project about five years ago. When the leaves of love are given to veterans, the Harries write the appropriate military branch on the wooden base.

Sometimes, he also presents people with an American flag, attached to a dowel and mounted to a round base.

Armed with wood glue, a drill and plastic wood, he does the work in the basement of his home on North Lafayette Street.