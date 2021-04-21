‘LEE’ begins trading on Nasdaq

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises President and CEO Kevin Mowbray rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell in a virtual ceremony Tuesday morning.
The company stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, where it closed at $29.63 a share, up 3.96%. The company shares continue to be traded under the “LEE” symbol, as they did on the New York Stock Exchange.
Mowbray said the move will not affect Lee’s stock price or value, but will enhance the company’s visibility as “a leading digital news and information provider.”
“We’re thrilled to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers and shareholders,” Mowbray said in a news release Monday.
Tim Millage, Lee’s chief financial officer, said the move to Nasdaq will position the company “alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders.”
“This will enhance our visibility as a digital platform for news and information, exposing Lee to a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms,” Millage said during a conference call earlier this month.
The company recently outlined a three-pillar approach that includes transforming the presentation of local news, accelerating overall subscription growth and diversifying and expanding offerings for advertisers.
During the next five years, the company aims to:
-- Grow total paid subscribers, reaching 900,000 digital-only subscribers, with a focus on “leveraging cutting-edge data and technology and expanded offerings for paid, niche content on topics where Lee has expertise and unique selling positions.” Examples include a paid e-newsletter with exclusive content from leading wine experts in the Napa Valley region and a paid University of Nebraska sports platform.
-- Generate $100 million in annualized revenue from Amplified Digital Agency, which is expected in three years, by diversifying and expanding offerings for advertisers by launching a portfolio of video advertising initiatives and e-commerce sales strategies.
-- Use improved cash flows to continue debt repayment and achieve a long-term leverage target of less than 2½ times the company’s market value.
The media company owns the Grand Island Independent and serves 77 markets in 26 states. Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million and reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors.