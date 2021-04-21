‘LEE’ begins trading on Nasdaq

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises President and CEO Kevin Mowbray rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell in a virtual ceremony Tuesday morning.

The company stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, where it closed at $29.63 a share, up 3.96%. The company shares continue to be traded under the “LEE” symbol, as they did on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mowbray said the move will not affect Lee’s stock price or value, but will enhance the company’s visibility as “a leading digital news and information provider.”

“We’re thrilled to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. We look forward to leveraging their unique solutions to connect with the investor community as we execute our three-pillar strategy to drive annualized recurring revenue growth and value for readers, users, advertisers and shareholders,” Mowbray said in a news release Monday.

Tim Millage, Lee’s chief financial officer, said the move to Nasdaq will position the company “alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders.”