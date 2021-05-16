Lee Enterprises names new VP of brand, strategic marketing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, including Grand Island, recently announced it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice president — brand and strategic marketing for the company.

The position of vice president — brand and strategic marketing is new to the company, said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing. Bekke said the key position was created to develop strategies to drive readership and subscriptions, engagement, and consumer awareness for the company’s portfolio of branded local digital and print products.

“Alexa is an exceptionally talented strategic executive with demonstrated success in building and sustaining superior digital media brands,” Bekke said. “She’s a great addition to our already strong leadership team as the company continues forward as the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media.”