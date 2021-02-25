 Skip to main content
Lee Enterprises to host career fair
Lee Enterprises to host career fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Grand Island Independent and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair  through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are businesses from the Grand Island area.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of central Nebraska," Publisher Terrie Baker said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

