Lee's Family Restaurant celebrates 50 years in business in Grand Island

For 50 years, the Lee family has performed the difficult task of keeping an independent restaurant operating and successful.
On Monday, Lee’s celebrated its 50th year in business at 2920 Old Fair Road.
The restaurant is owned by Paul, Scott, Mary, Carol and Jay Lee and Ann Richardson. Their late parents, Bob and Mary Jane Lee, were part of the group that ran the place for many years.
“I always say we’re living Dad’s dream. He always wanted to have a nice, successful family restaurant,” Mary said.
Robert E. Lee, or Bob, died in 1998 at the age of 69. Mary Jane passed away in November at the age of 89.
When the business opened in 1972, it was known as Big John’s.
It was started by Walter and Mable Hermes, Frank and Joan Hermes and Bob and Mary Jane Lee. Frank Hermes and Mary Jane Lee were the children of Walter and Mable Hermes.
Prior to operating their own restaurant, those six people operated Hight’s Drive-In at Five Points. They leased the business from Walter’s brother-in-law, Bill Hight.
In 1985, the Big John’s name was changed to Lee’s Family Restaurant.
The Lees are proud they’ve worked together and worked hard to keep the place successful.
“We try to please our customers,” Mary said.
Most people should be able to find something they like. “We have an awfully large menu,” Mary said.
What do people like at Lee’s?
Paul says the restaurant has “the best bacon in town.”
Scott makes many of the pies, the most popular of which are sour cream raisin and coconut.
“People love our pancakes,” Carol said.
The owner of Village Inn came in one day and had blueberry pancakes topped with blueberries. He proclaimed it the best pancake he’d ever had.
Lee’s customers like the hot beef sandwich, patty melt, chicken-fried steak and chicken and noodle casserole, which is served over mashed potatoes.
Customers also enjoy the meat loaf, lasagna and smoked barbecue ribs,
Another favorite is Lee’s breakfast, which consists of a choice of meat, hash browns, two eggs and toast.
Vegetable and ham and bean soup are available every day, along with chili. Customers also like creamy tomato.
You don’t see as many salad bars around anymore, but many customers are fond of the potato salad, macaroni salad and cole slaw at Lee’s salad bar. All three are made from scratch.
Quite a few menu items are made from scratch, including the soups, breaded pork loin, cheese frenchees, chicken-fried chicken, onion rings, breaded catfish, meat loaf, all of the cream pies and most of the salad dressings. They use family recipes from the 1950s.
The Lees have “a lot of our love for our business,” Scott said.
In addition, “We have a lot of good help,” Mary said.
Lee’s, Mary says, is a “family-oriented family business.”
In honor of its anniversary, Lee’s will have a drawing for gift certificates at the end of the month. Last weekend, customers celebrated with red velvet cake.
Even after all these years, some Grand Islanders still haven’t discovered Lee’s. Recently, a customer said, “This is the first time I’ve ever been here.”
“We like seeing news faces,” Mary said. “But we’re always happy when we see all of our regular customers, too.”
First-time customers say they plan to return, Carol said.
It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Lee’s.
In the 1980s, Highway 30 was closed for two years in front of the business, which was “devastating,” Carol said.
There was also COVID-19.
“When the pandemic was on, we set tables outside,” Mary said.
In the early days of the pandemic, Lee’s dining room was closed for more than two months. The business relied on takeout and carhop service. “And we also did some delivery,” Mary said, adding that they had to be innovative.
“We had some loyal customers who came in every day, no matter what, even with being closed,” Mary said.
Like many businesses, Lee’s was glad to receive money through the Paycheck Protection Program.
But the place is back to normal and going strong — just like it has for five decades.