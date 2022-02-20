Lee's Family Restaurant celebrates 50 years in business in Grand Island

The Lees are proud they’ve worked together and worked hard to keep the place successful.

“We try to please our customers,” Mary said.

Most people should be able to find something they like. “We have an awfully large menu,” Mary said.

What do people like at Lee’s?

Paul says the restaurant has “the best bacon in town.”

Scott makes many of the pies, the most popular of which are sour cream raisin and coconut.

“People love our pancakes,” Carol said.

The owner of Village Inn came in one day and had blueberry pancakes topped with blueberries. He proclaimed it the best pancake he’d ever had.

Lee’s customers like the hot beef sandwich, patty melt, chicken-fried steak and chicken and noodle casserole, which is served over mashed potatoes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers also enjoy the meat loaf, lasagna and smoked barbecue ribs,

Another favorite is Lee’s breakfast, which consists of a choice of meat, hash browns, two eggs and toast.