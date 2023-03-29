About 30 members of the Grand Island legal community turned out for a Tuesday discussion about the county's courtroom needs.

Ten lawyers and four judges spoke to the Hall County Commission, which is pondering the need for more courtrooms and related offices.

The commission hasn't decided yet whether to build an addition onto the current courthouse or to erect a standalone judicial center.

Most of the lawyers urged the commission to consider an entirely new structure.

District Court Judges Andrew Butler and Patrick Lee and County Judges Art Wetzel and Alfred Corey shared their thoughts with the board.

Not everyone expressed a preference, but many talked about the county's growing caseload and the current difficulties in handling juries, witnesses and members of the public. Many also talked about security and the current courthouse's technological limitations.

Virtually every speaker urged the board to keep in mind the needs of the future rather than the present.

Several lawyers talked about safety both within the courthouse and in the area nearby.

Current conditions sometimes place victims and suspects in close proximity.

Talking about sexual assault cases, attorney Sarah Hinrichs said victims sometimes have to sit three feet away from the man accused of abusing them.

While the courthouse is beautiful, it "just isn't meeting our needs right now," Hinrichs said.

Serious crimes happen frequently in Hall County, and keeping the community safe is vital, Hinrichs said.

Several lawyers, including Matthew Boyle, expressed concerns about the two-block walk that Hall County attorneys make to the courthouse. Possible danger from criminals is often on Boyle's mind.

County Attorney Marty Klein said he has been pursued in that two-block walk by someone who was "yapping at me."

Boyle said technical issues in the courthouse are "beyond frustrating." Presenting evidence effectively is critical in a jury trial, and lawyers frequently have problems projecting video and photos. Those problems are no fault of the IT staff, Boyle said.

Vicky Kenney was another lawyer who talked about the technical challenges.

Boyle is not convinced that updating the courthouse, which he called an antique, will be sufficient.

Attorney Andrew Hanquist said this is a huge opportunity for the commission to do things right. He urged the board not to make Band-Aid fixes that will last five or 10 years.

"Our legal problems are growing, and it's constant," he said. He urged commissioners to look at other judicial centers, such as the one in Custer County.

Attorney Ron Depue said members of the legal community deserve a safe, efficient environment in which to work. Hall County has always done things right, Depue said. No matter what the board does, he urged commissioners to do it with the next 50 years in mind.

At the beginning of the session, three architects from Davis Design presented tentative plans for an addition to the courthouse.

If an addition is built, attorney Jim Truell asked the board to make it blend in with the courthouse's appearance. Like numerous other speakers, Truell urged the board to make sure the improvements can be expanded in the future.

Butler pointed out that the courthouse will be 120 years old next year.

Two District Court judges presented the board with a letter they had written. The District Court currently has two general courtrooms and one hearing room, which is Courtoom No. 3. That hearing room "is completely inadequate and neither safe nor secure, requiring proceedings to come to a pause when lawn mowers or loud traffic passes by," the letter says.

The future demands of the District Court to adequately serve the needs of Hall County for the next 30 to 50 years "would include four large courtrooms that have the ability to handle multi-party litigation and jury trials," the letter says.

The letter also notes the current facility does not have any public restrooms on the third floor.

"When nearly 100 citizens are ordered to appear for jury service, even something as simple as a restroom break can turn into an hour-long process," the letter says.

Klein asked the board to consider a judicial center. He and Hanquist said a new building would save money in the long run.

Board president Ron Peterson said to build a new judicial center, voters would have to approve a bond issue.

Peterson and Commissioner Scott Sorensen noted that if such an election failed, the county would be in the same position it is today.

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer expressed uncertainty about the passage of a bond issue.

Approval of a bond issue might be more likely if the commission and legal community expressed widespread support for the project, Klein said. In a quick poll taken of the lawyers present, no one objected to the idea of a standalone judicial center.

Board members noted they need to consider all options. Commissioner Butch Hurst said the courthouse is beautiful, but he likes the idea of a new facility.

No one is suggesting the courthouse be demolished, Hanquist said. Even if a new judicial center is built, other offices would move into the courthouse.

The courthouse expansion, as envisioned, would cost roughly $26 million.

Commissioner Pam Lancaster said it would be much easier to start from scratch and build a new building. But commissioners have to take a number of factors into account, especially cost.