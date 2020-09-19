Legal Marijuana Now submits petition to become new state party

The Legal Marijuana Now Party has submitted its petition to the Nebraska Secretary of State to become a recognized third party.

If approved, LMNP will get political party access for a four-year period and be able to run candidates in state races.

The effort is being headed by Mark Elworth, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s U.S. House District 3, and Krystal Gable, a candidate for Public Service Commission from District 2.

“We turned in our petition finally,” Elworth told The Independent. “The secretary of state has it, but he asked me if he could count it after the election. I was going to have him count it, but he asked me to wait until later and he said he would be fair with me.”

LMNP plans to run its first candidate in 2022, Elworth said.

“Our big plan is, once we’re on the ballot, our first year and half until we get candidates, is register to vote with us because if we get 10,000 people registered to vote, they cannot kick us off the ballot,” he said.

LMNP collected 15,000 signatures, though only 6,800 were needed.

Efforts first started in 2014 when Elworth ran for the Nebraska governor’s office as a Libertarian Party candidate.