Legal Marijuana Now submits petition to become new state party

The Legal Marijuana Now Party has submitted its petition to the Nebraska Secretary of State to become a recognized third party.
If approved, LMNP will get political party access for a four-year period and be able to run candidates in state races.
The effort is being headed by Mark Elworth, Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s U.S. House District 3, and Krystal Gable, a candidate for Public Service Commission from District 2.
“We turned in our petition finally,” Elworth told The Independent. “The secretary of state has it, but he asked me if he could count it after the election. I was going to have him count it, but he asked me to wait until later and he said he would be fair with me.”
LMNP plans to run its first candidate in 2022, Elworth said.
“Our big plan is, once we’re on the ballot, our first year and half until we get candidates, is register to vote with us because if we get 10,000 people registered to vote, they cannot kick us off the ballot,” he said.
LMNP collected 15,000 signatures, though only 6,800 were needed.
Efforts first started in 2014 when Elworth ran for the Nebraska governor’s office as a Libertarian Party candidate.
After two years of work, the petition was turned down. The secretary of state office at the time said only 47% of the signatures were valid.
“That lit a fire under us,” Elworth said. “I said, ‘No way are our signatures only 47% good.’ We went out there and collected far more signatures this time.”
The party’s petition wasn’t submitted earlier because Elworth said he did not want to compete with the medical marijuana petition in circulation.
The time is right for it now, though.
“We’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘I’m moving, I’m sick of this,’” he said. “They’re fed up, saying, ‘nobody is listening to us. We have no rights. Our votes aren’t any good.’ I heard it and I listened. Our petition went in because of that. I can’t listen to people giving up.”
Important to the LMNP is younger voters’ involvement in democracy.
“We feel they’re left on the side of the road,” Elworth said. “The adults are deciding the votes here, when there’s way more young people available to vote. We’re trying to represent them and get them active.”
He added, “They’re the future. Old people are not the future.”
Elworth said he has benefitted medically from using marijuana.
“I was on pills for mental issues, like ADHD, when I was a kid, and honestly, I started smoking marijuana when I was 14 years old, and I’ve never taken a pill for any of that stuff since,” he said. “It’s better than pills for a lot of ailments.”
He added, “I’m excited to just have my medicine and not be criminalized anymore.”
For more information on Legal Marijuana Now Party efforts and Elworth’s District 3 candidacy, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/markelworthjr.
The national LMNP party page can be found at www.legalmarijuananowparty.com/
