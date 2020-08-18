American Legion Riders Chapter 53 will host on Saturday its first-ever Freedom and Independence ride.
Registration runs 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. at the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. The three-hour ride starts at 10 with planned stops at Pump and Pantry in Hastings, the Legion Club in Clay Center and Pump and Pantry in Central City.
All street-legal vehicles are allowed to participate.
Registration is $15 for riders/drivers and $10 for passengers and includes a poker hand (with prizes) and lunch. Burgers and brats will be served at 1:30 p.m. at the UVC and is open to nonparticipants; cost for the meal only is $5.
The event also includes a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, the Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, the Legacy Scholarship for the Gold Star families and the local chapter of the American Legion Riders.
For more information, call Greg Martin at 308-370-1202.
