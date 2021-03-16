Legislators advance bill to let casinos stay open during fairs

LINCOLN — Casinos in Nebraska won’t have to close during county fairs or the Nebraska State Fair under a bill state legislators advanced Tuesday.

Senators gave first-round approval to a measure that would add casinos to the list of allowable gambling activities during fairs.

The measure advanced, 38-5, through the first of three required votes.

State law already allows wagering on horse races, bingo games, raffles and the sale of pickle cards during fairs, but not casino gambling. The issue became relevant after voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to allow casinos at state-licensed horse-racing tracks.

The measure, LB371, was introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, whose district includes a horse-racing track at Fonner Park that’s expected to become a casino and the Nebraska State Fair. Without the measure, any casino at that location would have to close when the fair is open in late August and early September.

Aguilar said the margin gives him confidence the bill will pass. The next vote will be a voice vote to advance it to final reading. If it passes on final reading, the bill will go to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.

