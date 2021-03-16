Legislators advance bill to let casinos stay open during fairs

LINCOLN — Casinos in Nebraska won’t have to close during county fairs or the Nebraska State Fair under a bill state legislators advanced Tuesday.
Senators gave first-round approval to a measure that would add casinos to the list of allowable gambling activities during fairs.
The measure advanced, 38-5, through the first of three required votes.
State law already allows wagering on horse races, bingo games, raffles and the sale of pickle cards during fairs, but not casino gambling. The issue became relevant after voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to allow casinos at state-licensed horse-racing tracks.
The measure, LB371, was introduced by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, whose district includes a horse-racing track at Fonner Park that’s expected to become a casino and the Nebraska State Fair. Without the measure, any casino at that location would have to close when the fair is open in late August and early September.
Aguilar said the margin gives him confidence the bill will pass. The next vote will be a voice vote to advance it to final reading. If it passes on final reading, the bill will go to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.
“I really feel good, because of the overwhelming support that I had for the bill,” Aguilar said Tuesday.
The support is “strictly because” legislators are respecting the will of the people, he said. Nebraskans approved casino gambling by a wide margin in November, he noted.
Aguilar is the primary sponsor and introducer of the bill.
If the bill doesn’t pass, a Fonner Park casino would have to close during the Nebraska State and the Hall County fairs.
Grand Island doesn’t want to be in a situation “where we have to lay off a bunch of workers and send them home for two weeks,” not to mention losing revenue during that time, Aguilar said.
He thanked Fonner Park officials who notified him of the need for such a bill.
The bill’s passage would be “a big economic boost for Grand Island,” Aguilar said.
Some conservative gambling opponents argued that casinos would encourage parents to leave children unattended at a fair’s midway while they went to gamble. Supporters said that logic could be applied to beer gardens or other adults-only areas of a fair.