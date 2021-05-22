Legislature establishes casino framework

“I am not a sports gambler myself, but I do feel that that is not the most contemporary thinking regarding sports wagering,” Kotulak told The Independent.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill sailed to final enactment with only state Sens. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Robert Clements of Elmwood casting no votes.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion guided the measure to final enactment through a minefield of barriers and objections, some erected by longtime opponents of expanded gambling in the state.

Voters handed 65% approval to a proposed constitutional amendment in last November’s general election that opened the door to casino gambling at licensed racetracks, spurred in part by ballot language allocating 70% of the revenue generated by a 20% tax to property tax relief.

Projected estimates of $445 million of new gambling activity by fiscal 2022-23 have been described as unrealistic, but advocates have estimated that Nebraskans bet up to $500 million a year at casinos across the border in Iowa and other neighboring states before the pandemic.

Three established casinos already are just up the road from Lincoln and across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and their parking lots have long been filled with vehicles with Nebraska license plates.