If learning and creating are on your list this summer, then the Grand Island Public Library has many wonderful opportunities in store for you.

There are amazing resources right within the library. The library staff are trained and happy to assist you with projects and activities, which promote learning and creativity. I have included a short list of the many services and activities you might not already know are available at the Grand Island Public Library

Go back in time with a genealogy search by working on your family history in the Roberta A. Lawrey Heritage Room. Discover the stories of your ancestors. Learning about family history can be a rewarding and captivating experience unlike no other. Resources at the library are free. Check out more information about the ancestry searches and resources on the library website: https://www.gilibrary.org/services/heritage-room.

If moving your family’s captured memories from VHS, 8mm film, slides or negatives to a digital format has been on your to-do list, then schedule time to move those cherished videos to a thumb drive. The use of the machines is free. You need to provide the flash drive to transfer your files to. Moving your memories to a thumb drive makes them easy to store in a fireproof safe or a safety deposit box for safe keeping. Email Chris Dierks for assistance at ChrisD@gilibrary.org.

Matching t-shirts are all the rage for sporting events, family and class reunions or family trips. Purchase your t-shirts and make an appointment in makerspace for one-on-one assistance with everything from design to production of your unique creation. You will be charged for the wholesale price of the materials used.

Cutting boards for outdoor cookouts are a perfect gift for summer gatherings. Purchase a wooden cutting board and schedule a time to use the laser cutter in makerspace. Some creative ideas we have seen on cutting boards are cherished family recipes, family names and wedding dates. Create a cutting board gift for a host or hostess this summer and you will be certain to be their favorite guest.

Use the laser cutter to engrave a one-of-a-kind glass wedding gift, recognition gift or retirement gift. Schedule a time with a librarian to plan out the type of glass you plan to use and get to planning and creating. Your gift is sure to be cherished.

Patrons can also bring their own materials and not purchase them at the library. For more details about makerspace visit the library website https://www.gilibrary.org/services/makerspace/makerspace-equipment

The Early Literacy Outdoor Discovery Area outside the library is a fun place to play and learn. It is great for children to play their wiggles out before finding a special book to read or before storytime or group activity.

Many book donors dedicate time during the summer to thin out and donate a part of their collection. Stop by on a regular basis to shop our selection of used books. The dedicated book sale area is available anytime during library hours and is located across from the checkout desk. Be sure to bring cash in small bills. All proceeds benefit the many programs the library provides throughout the year.

The Grand Island Public Library Foundation is proud to have partnered with funding to bring most of the aforementioned technology to the library, as well as the children’s area outside the library.

We also recruit volunteers, so if volunteering is on your list this summer give the foundation office a call at (308) 385-5333 ext. 112 and we will be happy to assist you. Volunteers play a vital role in the summer programs and activities at the library.

Have a wonderful, creative and safe summer.