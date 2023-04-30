The Grand Island Public Library is a vital resource for the local community, offering a wide range of programs and educational services to residents of Hall County.

The library relies on donations to support its mission of providing education and cultural enrichment beyond what the city budget can provide. The GIPL Foundation has worked to fill this gap since 1961. One of the ways the foundation raises money is by participating in Go Big GIVE.

Members of our community can support the library by donating through the foundation’s Go Big GIVE campaign, which brings together local non-profit organizations to raise awareness and funds during a 24-hour online giving day. This year’s Go Big GIVE is set to take place on May 4, and the Grand Island Public Library and Foundation are excited to be a part of this community-wide day of giving.

Go Big GIVE started in 2013 and will celebrate its 10th birthday on Thursday. During Go Big GIVE, donors can make a tax-deductible donation to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation, knowing their donation will help support the many programs and services the library offers. These programs include literacy initiatives for children and adults, cultural events, and technology resources which help patrons access information and engage with the world around them.

Donating to the Library Foundation through Go Big GIVE is a simple and effective way to support this valuable communitywide resource. Whether you’re a frequent patron at the library or just appreciate the important role that it plays in our community, your donation can make a big difference.

The library and other organizations benefit from Go Big GIVE. This annual event brings together a vast range of local non-profit organizations, from food banks to animal shelters to arts organizations. By donating during Go Big GIVE, you can help support a variety of causes that make our community a better place to live, learn and work.

In addition to providing financial support, Go Big GIVE also helps raise awareness of the important work that non-profit organizations are doing in our community. By participating in this event, you can help spread the word about the many organizations that are working to make a positive impact on the lives of our neighbors.

“The library appreciates Go Big GIVE,” says Celine Swan, the library’s director. “The library foundation is able to support the library with popular literacy and educational programs for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, homeschoolers, teens and adults. We are able to offer programs such as Breakfast with Santa, Bear Fair, summer reading programs, teen anime club and crafts, author presentations for adults, and the makerspace, and also pay for supplies that are needed. Our diverse library is a community center and is A Library for Everyone!” .

The library foundation will host a couple of activities the day of Go Big Give. The Hit the Spot food truck will sell lunches in the library parking lot and a portion of its proceeds will benefit the library. And the Friends of the Public Library will be at the library running special games and promotions for patrons to enjoy.

Prizes will include free books and gift certificates to the ongoing book sale located across from the front checkout desk. Patrons can visit the book sale collection and purchase books anytime during library hours.

Be sure to mark your calendars for May 4 and consider making a donation to the Grand Island Public Library Foundation through Go Big GIVE. https://www.gobiggive.org/grandislandpubliclibraryfoundation

And don’t forget to come have lunch at Hit the Spot and visit the Friends of the library activities too. We look forward to celebrating the day with you.

For details call the library at 308-385-5333, follow us on Facebook, or send an email to leigh.gipfoundation@gmail.com.