Lemburg gets 12 months in jail for terroristic threats
Lemburg

Jason T. Lemburg

A Grand Island man who had been accused of trying to burn down a building and making terroristic threats on Sept. 25, 2020, was sentenced last month to 12 months in jail.

Jason T. Lemburg, 43, of Grand Island was sentenced Feb. 23 by Hall County District Court Judge Mark Young for two counts of making terroristic threats, which is a Class III-A felony.

The 12-month sentences for each of the two crimes will be served concurrently.

Lemburg was given credit for 70 days served. After his sentence is completed, he will be on post-release supervision for 12 months.

According to Grand Island Police documents, Lemburg threatened to burn down a building at 712 W. Charles St. At the time of the arrest, he smelled of gasoline and was reported to have been carrying gasoline in the area. Paper towels soaked in gasoline were located on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

Witnesses said Lemburg made multiple statements about burning things and stated, “Kill them all.” Court documents say he terrorized Lorrie Malcom and Lenora Day.

Lemburg originally was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of terroristic threats.

He wound up pleading guilty to the two counts of terroristic threats. The arson charge, a Class II-A felony, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Hall County Attorney Christopher Harroun. Lemburg was represented by Jessica Fauss.

