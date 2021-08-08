‘Let’s go fly a kite’

Thinking about summer activities evokes memories of being on the ball diamond, splashing in the swimming pool and long bike rides.
When planning a special summer event, Friends of Grand Island Parks had those ideas pop up, but they searched for something a bit more off the beaten path. Vikki Deuel and her fellow volunteers from the organization wanted to set up an event that everyone can enjoy, Deuel said.
“There’s the obvious link between baseball, softball and pickleball,” she said. “Not everyone is athletic. What else can you do that brings kids of all ages from the very young and very old together?”
Deuel said she couldn’t recall for sure what led them to the solution, but it was a seemingly simple one: “Let’s fly a kite.”
She said the resulting Grand Island Kite Festival was meant to encourage people to get outside and enjoy Grand Island’s parks.
“Our goal has been — what can we do to get people out in the parks?” Deuel said.
On Saturday kids and kids-at-heart did just that at the inaugural kite festival at Veterans Athletic Complex and Park.
The festival drew professional kite flyers hailing from places such as Colorado Springs, Omaha and Broken Bow, who showed off their kites’ best maneuvers despite dreary weather. Professional kite flyer Roger Kenkel of Gibbon brought a few of his more than 200 kites to the event, answered questions and did repairs.
Putting different stunt kite elements together is almost like choreography. Kenkel explained stunt kites aren’t unlike aircraft in their moves.
“Two-line stunt kites are like an airplane,” he said. “It can fly forward, it can fly up and it can fly down.”
Add just a couple more strings, and the kite can do even more, Kenkel said.
“Four-string is more like a helicopter. It can hover, it can fly in reverse, it can go forward, up, down and back,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to fly.”
Kenkel said one maneuver is a “flat spin.” The kite is parallel to the ground and adjusting the string makes it turn.
“It shoots back up. Each time you do it, it gets closer to the ground,” he said. Sometimes it will go as low as 3 feet.
Deuel said that while stunt kite flying was on display, competitive kite flying wasn’t part of this year’s event. Having a competition as part of future festivals isn’t out of the question, along with expanding the festival beyond one day.
“We’re doing year number one and thought we’d start easy and do something a little different and a little better each year,” she said.
Early afternoon kites rigged up with candy dropped sweet treats from the sky. Food trucks provided meals and volunteers helped keep things running smoothly. Proceeds from the event went to the Friends of Grand Island Parks project at Stolley Park.
The organization consulted with experts — such as Kenkel — to ensure a successful event.
Deuel said Kenkel contributed a lot to the festival, as well as the American Kite Flyers Association.
“We pretty much said, ‘Roger, what do we do next … Roger, what shouldn’t we do?’” she said.
Kenkel was modest, saying, “I had the easy job — all I did was give advice and my two cents.”
The group also relied heavily on guidance from AKFA, Deuel said.
“They have been wonderful guides and handbooks on how to organize a kite festival,” she said. “We religiously followed whatever they said.”
In a grassy section separate from the pros, anyone could fly a kite at the Family Fly Fest Field. Damaged kites could be repaired by experts, who were also available to answer any kite-related questions and provide tips.
One of the most important parts of organizing a kite festival, Kenkel said, is having separation between professionals’ kiting field and the general public’s flying area.
“Those big, giant kites have about 1,200-plus pounds of pull on them. We don’t want the general public that doesn’t know anything about flying wandering into that area,” he explained, adding that they are anchored to heavy, stationary objects such as vehicles and trees.
Kite flying can be as basic or skilled as a flyer wants, Kenkel said.
“Start with the simplest kite and go from there,” he recommended. “If you see someone with a stunt kite and you kind of want to try your hand at that, you can get into those. Once you get really, really good at that and if you really enjoy it, it does take some practice and a bit of patience. Once you get past that, then you can advance to more expert-level kites.”
Kenkel said there can be a lot of money involved in the higher echelons of kite flying.
“They have tens of thousands of dollars invested in those kites,” he said. “The little kids kite string, on the Walmart specials that a lot of these people (amateurs) are flying act like a razor blade cutting through the (professionals’) kites. That’s $500 for the line just to fly those big kites.”
However, Kenkel said that enjoying kites isn’t about the money in your pocket, your age or your athleticism.
“It’s universal,” he said. “I fly kites for stress relief. You just sit back and watch.”
Flying kites is freeing, Kenkel added.
“Your worries about work ... family ... finances ... whatever I’m stressing out on that day, it goes away with the wind,” he said.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.