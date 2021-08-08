‘Let’s go fly a kite’

Kite flying can be as basic or skilled as a flyer wants, Kenkel said.

“Start with the simplest kite and go from there,” he recommended. “If you see someone with a stunt kite and you kind of want to try your hand at that, you can get into those. Once you get really, really good at that and if you really enjoy it, it does take some practice and a bit of patience. Once you get past that, then you can advance to more expert-level kites.”

Kenkel said there can be a lot of money involved in the higher echelons of kite flying.

“They have tens of thousands of dollars invested in those kites,” he said. “The little kids kite string, on the Walmart specials that a lot of these people (amateurs) are flying act like a razor blade cutting through the (professionals’) kites. That’s $500 for the line just to fly those big kites.”

However, Kenkel said that enjoying kites isn’t about the money in your pocket, your age or your athleticism.

“It’s universal,” he said. “I fly kites for stress relief. You just sit back and watch.”

Flying kites is freeing, Kenkel added.

“Your worries about work ... family ... finances ... whatever I’m stressing out on that day, it goes away with the wind,” he said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

