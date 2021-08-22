Let there be light back in the Liederkranz

The bricked-over windows at the Liederkranz annex may someday be open again, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful view of the courtyard.

That goal will be furthered along with funds raised at Saturday’s Craft Brew and Sausage Fest, which attracted 679 people.

That crowd packed into the courtyard, where they enjoyed sausage, bratwurst, craft beers and live music. Flags from various German states enhanced the atmosphere.

Chris Rosacker, chair of the brew fest committee, said attendees could sip from more than 96 varieties of beer.

The Liederkranz presents the Craft Brew and Sausage Fest for two main reasons, Rosacker said.

“The first is to further the mission of the Liederkranz, which is to share German-American heritage and its role in the foundation of Grand Island,” he said.

The other goal is raising funds “to make sure the building is here to further the Liederkranz’s mission,” Rosacker said.

The home of the Liederkranz is “a very old building,” he said.

This year, the specific fundraising goal is to put windows back in the annex at the rear part of the building.