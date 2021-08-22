Let there be light back in the Liederkranz

The bricked-over windows at the Liederkranz annex may someday be open again, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful view of the courtyard.
That goal will be furthered along with funds raised at Saturday’s Craft Brew and Sausage Fest, which attracted 679 people.
That crowd packed into the courtyard, where they enjoyed sausage, bratwurst, craft beers and live music. Flags from various German states enhanced the atmosphere.
Chris Rosacker, chair of the brew fest committee, said attendees could sip from more than 96 varieties of beer.
The Liederkranz presents the Craft Brew and Sausage Fest for two main reasons, Rosacker said.
“The first is to further the mission of the Liederkranz, which is to share German-American heritage and its role in the foundation of Grand Island,” he said.
The other goal is raising funds “to make sure the building is here to further the Liederkranz’s mission,” Rosacker said.
The home of the Liederkranz is “a very old building,” he said.
This year, the specific fundraising goal is to put windows back in the annex at the rear part of the building.
The idea is that if someone wants to have a wedding or other gathering, attendees could see into the courtyard. The windows would “let the light into the building and let people see out,” Rosacker said.
The committee believes that “when people see things like the windows going back in and see that there are lights inside the building, more people may be interested in coming in here and seeing what’s so beautiful about this place and why it’s important to Grand Island’s history,” Rosacker said.
The Craft Brew and Sausage Fest is also meant to give exposure to craft brewers and area meat purveyors.
About 50 volunteers, wearing Brew Crew T-shirts, helped put on the festival. A few of the attendees wore lederhosen.
The music was provided by Rascal Martinez. After the Liederkranz gig, the musicians packed up and headed over to do a show at Kinkaider’s.
The Liederkranz tent was manned by Fred and Gloria Otradovsky. The favorite of their three selections was Weihenstephan Hefeweisebier Dunkel, a dark wheat beer.
Fred Otradovsky said that beer has been imported to the U.S. for about five years. Gloria said the brewery, Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan, has been around since 1040.
Meats were provided by Twin Loups Quality Meats of St. Paul and Maschka’s Sausages of Ashton.
Workers said the most popular meats were Havelick, which is Polish, and Habanero mango. Other varieties included Philly, potato, jalapeno cheese, Buffalo wing, beer and cheddar.
Craft brewers represented included Kinkaider, Glacial Till Vineyard of Palmyra, Zipline Brewing, Bottle Rocket Brewing of Seward, First Street Brewing Co., and Lazy Horse Brewery.
Coming from Omaha were Nebraska Brewing Co., Infusion Brewing, Brickway Brewery and the German-American Society Beer Klub.
Lincoln was represented by Empyrean Brewing, Saro Cider and Backswing Brewing.
Other beverages came from the Grand Island Band of Brewers, Keg Creek Brewing, New Belgium of Fort Collins, Colo., Founders Brewing of Grand Rapids, Mich., Breckenridge Brewery of Breckenridge, Colo., and Alaskan Brewing Co. of Juneau. No one actually made the trip from Alaska.