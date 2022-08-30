Letters: Readers discuss high school newspaper elimination, Home Federal, NRD spending

Thinking is hard.

It’s an acquired skill, and some people never actually learn to do it.

I’m not the best person to tell you if today’s schools are places where thinking is taught or if they’re just houses for memorization to pass state/national tests and conformity for convenience. However, when I look at the cancellation of the Northwest newspaper and journalism program, it doesn’t look good for the thinking side.

I was the editor of this paper in the 1990s. It changed my life. Although today a "newspaper" takes many forms, the act of journalism stays the same. You ask questions; you think about the situation; you decide what to put into the story to be as fair as you can be and treat the issue objectively. Opinions must be carefully crafted, and the author must determine if what is written is fair and just.

The newspaper, the journalism program, is exactly what is needed to teach students to think about a situation, to think about questions to ask, to think about how to present information to inform or to persuade.

If you know any high schoolers, you probably know that thinking is not always their best subject. Getting someone interested in journalism is the vehicle that leads to more critical thinking. Of course there are mistakes along the way. Of course they don’t get it right all the time. But that is part of the learning process.

But instead of supporting a platform of thinking, you take it away. Because you don’t like what someone wrote? Boo-hoo. Get a helmet.

Canceling the NW newspaper/journalism program is a disgrace. I am stunned that anyone would stoop so low as to kill off one of the few school programs that requires critical thinking in a society that is in desperate need of it.

Terry Dugan

...

Thank you Home Federal

I would like to shout out a big thank you to Home Federal at Conestoga Mall. I have lost my credit card so many times I can’t count. I am always in trouble because I am a klutz on the computer. Randi has helped me numerous times. I thank you Randi from the bottom of my heart, you go well beyond to help people. You are an angel. Thank you and God bless you my angel. They are all great people.

Virginia Arvizo

Grand Island

Applauding Ricketts for visiting troops in Kuwait

I was very pleased to read The Grand Island Independent article: “Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait” in the Aug. 4 issue. I have family in Grand Island.

It is important that every American citizen keep our military troops in our prayers. Our world is becoming increasingly dangerous. Our troops are deployed to distant lands and faraway bases with an ever-present danger from America’s enemies — foreign and domestic.

Over 80 years ago, President Roosevelt told a group of Methodist bishops that the time had come when Protestant churches should send a representative abroad to minister as Archbishop Francis J. Spellman of New York had done in serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Methodist Bishop Adna Wright Leonard stepped forward and toured the American battle fronts. Bishop Leonard was a 33rd Degree Mason. Sadly, he was killed in an airplane crash over Iceland in 1943 en-route to visit troops and confer with other military chaplains.

Visiting troops helps troop morale. Yet, it is not without danger. I salute Gov. Ricketts for going. Plus, he paid the travel expense out of his own pocket.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas

Questions for Wood River

Can the Wood River mayor and City Council please explain why the Central Platte NRD is allowed to waste $10 million on a new office building when there is no flood control plan for Gibbon, Shelton and Wood River?

Some of us want an explanation from the mayors and city councils of the aforementioned cities.

Matthew G. McGuire

Kenesaw