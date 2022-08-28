Letters: Readers discuss NRD, Trump, state fair prices

Scholarship opportunities

The VFW Post 1347 and its auxiliary sponsor a writing competition each year for middle school and high school students in Grand Island.

The middle school competition, Patriot’s Pen, is a written essay of 300-400 words. This year’s topic is: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” High school students compete in the Voice of Democracy competition by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is: “Why is the Veteran Important.”

Both competitions consist of four levels. Local winners will compete in district competition, each district winner competes for the state winner and the state winner advances to national competition for monetary awards. The national award for Patriot’s Pen is $5,000. Voice of Democracy awards a $30,000 scholarship as the top national prize. Deadline for both competitions is Oct. 31.

More information about these contests can be obtained at the counselor’s office in all schools, except GISH. Ms. Shultz has the information there.

A third scholarship competition is offered by the VFW Auxiliary for Patriotic Art. Information for this competition has been sent to the art departments at each high school. This is also a national scholarship competition with the top award of $15,000. There are now two categories in this competition. Deadline for this competition is March 1.

We hope several students will take advantage of these scholarship opportunities. Any students who are home schooled may call LaVonne Catron at 308-382-2663 for further information. More details can also be found on the VFW web site.

LaVonne Catron

VFW Auxiliary Post 1347

Grand Island

On the economy

To whom it may concern during this questionable time of our economy.

I feel the prices to get into the dirt sport events at the State Fair are outrageous! How can a family of four afford to go to a tractor pull or a derby? I think they are hurting the spectators which will hurt the fair and the events.

Also, being a tractor puller myself, why are you charging us to get into the pull when we are the ones putting on the show for you? Without all of us pullers you wouldn’t even have a pull. This was something that happened last year and all of us pullers were very upset — how we are the ones putting on the show, using our fuel to get to the event and our fuel to pull.

You really should consider your prices. Take into consideration the families.

Money doesn’t grow on trees. Good luck filling your seats.

Andrea Spotanski and Melvin Nelson

Cairo and Dannebrog

Giving up on democracy

It may be just me, or might you also agree that large swathes of the Republican party appear to have given up on democracy, especially so when elections don’t go their way! And surely this is dangerous to our republic!

Is it just me, or would you also agree that Donald Trump and his allies apparently believe the ends justify the means no matter what? On Jan.6 our country witnessed the last of Trump’s illegal attempts to steal the 2020 election. As the Jan. 6 committee has shown, when Trump’s previous attempts had failed, Trump and mob rule go together!

Surely, it’s not just me that believes something must be done about this: let us all vote in November’s election, and more particularly, please consider voting Democratic up and down the ballot.

Reg Regis

Wayne, Pennsylvania

Questions for Wood River

Can the Wood River mayor and City Council please explain why the Central Platte NRD is allowed to waste $10 million on a new office building when there is no flood control plan for Gibbon, Shelton and Wood River?

Some of us want an explanation from the mayors and city councils of the aforementioned cities.

Matthew G. McGuire

Kenesaw

Alzheimer's conference

As executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I recently attended the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2022 (AAIC 2022.) Research presented there is providing new insight into dementia risk, prevalence, diagnosis, treatment, the long-term cognitive impact of COVID-19 and more.

And as a caregiver for one of the more than 6 million Americans, including 35,000 Nebraskans, living with Alzheimer’s, I personally know the devastation of this disease and other dementia.

Thankfully, over the last decade, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

As we’ve seen from the research presented at AAIC 2022, when we invest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, we gain valuable insights. The investment must continue.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Rep. Adrian Smith to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

Sharon Stephens

Omaha

Thank you Home Federal

I would like to shout out a big thank you to Home Federal at Conestoga Mall. I have lost my credit card so many times I can’t count. I am always in trouble because I am a klutz on the computer. Randi has helped me numerous times. I thank you Randi from the bottom of my heart, you go well beyond to help people. You are an angel. Thank you and God bless you my angel. They are all great people.

Virginia Arvizo

Grand Island

Applauding Ricketts for visiting troops in Kuwait

I was very pleased to read The Grand Island Independent article: “Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait” in the Aug. 4 issue. I have family in Grand Island.

It is important that every American citizen keep our military troops in our prayers. Our world is becoming increasingly dangerous. Our troops are deployed to distant lands and faraway bases with an ever-present danger from America’s enemies — foreign and domestic.

Over 80 years ago, President Roosevelt told a group of Methodist bishops that the time had come when Protestant churches should send a representative abroad to minister as Archbishop Francis J. Spellman of New York had done in serving members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Methodist Bishop Adna Wright Leonard stepped forward and toured the American battle fronts. Bishop Leonard was a 33rd Degree Mason. Sadly, he was killed in an airplane crash over Iceland in 1943 en-route to visit troops and confer with other military chaplains.

Visiting troops helps troop morale. Yet, it is not without danger. I salute Gov. Ricketts for going. Plus, he paid the travel expense out of his own pocket.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas