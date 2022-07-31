Letters: Readers discuss Roe v. Wade, Uvalde police response

Yes, we can get along

I want to thank the citizens of Grand Island, and the citizens of Nebraska, for their support of our June 30 event, Watch a Liberal Shake Hands with a Conservative. The community support for the idea and our organization’s mission was tremendous. The same was true of our events in Wymore and Rockport, Texas, that day.

While the number of people stopping by was not great, the conversations were extraordinary. It was valuable to hear what type of conversational events you hope for and for your interest in our Restoring America Tree Planting plans and our United We Sing event plans.

I apologize for not gathering the names of people interested in furthering our in-person conversation. I need to collect the names of people wishing to participate in conversation so that we can set a soon date and create a schedule. In-person conversations will start as invitation-only. If you were not with us that Thursday, you are also welcome to sign up. Contact information is available through the 5% Project Facebook group or our website, the 5percentproject.com.

At Rockport, our Watch a Liberal Shake Hands with a Conservative event became an island of people seeking civility surrounded by a large crowd of political partisans driving in circles around them. They stayed a good 30 feet away and did not harass us. The partisans came prepared with feisty negative signs related to their opponents and were constantly yelling at each other. Potential conversationalists were intimidated and afraid to cross the partisan’s circle.

Nebraska, you sure did demonstrate a much more peaceful acceptance of one another. Let us continue to show the nation, “Yes, we can get along.”

Wayne Anson

Grand Island

Relief about Roe v. Wade

What a relief Roe v. Wade is overturned to the extent the court can.

I support some women’s medical decisions, with rape and incest being exceptions. Neither no abortions nor abortion on request seem wise. Meanwhile, couples seeking adoptions should be helped to make unwanted fetuses into live babies who are wanted. We need to safeguard our precious infants and fetuses.

Linda Flaherty

Grand Island

Defending Uvalde police response

Think that most of the country and certainly the media have been watching too many shoot ‘em up cop movies.

The job of a police officer is dangerous, and they know it and sign up for it. But none sign up to do suicide missions. The military doesn’t do it, even special ops don’t do suicide missions.

Busting into a barricaded room with a nut inside who has an AR-15 is a suicide mission for a street officer. That bullet proof vest won’t even slow down a round from an AR-15 at such close range. Likely the first two or three street officers trying to go in will be killed, maybe more. Forget what the gray haired ex-FBI agents say — they don’t do this kind of work — that is left up to local police.

Going into such a situation is the job for a SWAT team. But SWAT doesn’t just kick down the door and rush in. They dig out all the information they can before going in. They don’t want to make a mistake and kill an innocent child or teacher. Understand, police officers are being sent to prison for split second decisions over shooting when it goes wrong.

Deep down, many of the public dislike police officers. It makes them an easy target for the media. I’m hearing some in the press call the police officers at Uvalde, Texas, cowards. They are wrong. Every day when officers go out on the street they are taking a risk of being killed or even worse being sent to prison for a mistake. But they are also smart enough to recognize a combat situation from a suicide mission.

With leadership, the SWAT team could have been assembled, equipped, informed about the situation and sent in. The keyword is leadership.

Bert Peterson

Hastings