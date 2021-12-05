Letters to Santa mailbox at CHI Health St. Francis accepting children's wish lists

A “Letters to Santa” mailbox recently appeared at CHI Health St. Francis.

Children of all ages are invited to drop off their letters to Santa inside the hospital’s main lobby at 2620 W. Faidley Ave. No postage is necessary for the special delivery to the North Pole.

Santa is unable to make his yearly visit to St. Francis, and sent one of his magical red mailboxes instead.

Each child will receive a special response from Santa, if their full name and return mailing address is included in their letter.

Letters will be sent by 5 p.m. Dec. 20.