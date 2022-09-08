Letters to the Editor: Danielle Helzer laments vitriol in schools, reader has prescription drug advice

Check your prescriptions

I’ve never written a letter before, but feel what happened to me today, happened for a reason. I feel it is my duty to possibly save someone’s life. This is the first time I picked up an injection from the pharmacy to take to my doctor’s office for them to give to me, as my doctor’s office no longer handles the drug, but can give it to me after I get it from the pharmacy.

I checked in at the doctor’s office and sat down to wait. I read the never-before-seen warnings of the injection, as I’d always gone to the doctor’s office and the nurse would give it to me. Then pulled out the box with the injection — for someone else — different drug, directions, doctor and patient.

I am fine, and the nurse would’ve seen this if I hadn’t been passing time in the waiting room. The point is, I went through the drive-thru, and how many people get their prescription, go home and don’t check the label. I’m sure most of us do, but this is for the elderly with poor vision and blind trust that the bottle of pills is for them.

We live in a time where the government pays people to stay home and businesses are in a horrible situation trying to find bodies to keep their businesses running. I trust pharmacists to give me the right medication, but after today, not the hired help.

Please, everyone, before leaving the drive-thru, open the sack to double-check it’s your medication. I’d hate for this to happen to your trusting grandparents who came home with a medication that could make them very sick, or even worse. Check your medication before you drive off. Pass this on to everyone. Don’t bring a wrong drug into your house.

Barbara Klein

Grand Island

No need for polarization and vitriol in schools

On Aug. 19 the Nebraska GOP and Matt Innis hosted an event in Hastings, which spotlighted the self-proclaimed “Dream Team” — a group of four candidates running for State Board of Education, including my opponent.

These four continue to appear at events that sow distrust in our communities in an attempt to gain power. I am running for a seat on the State Board of Education because I truly believe in our public schools. Unlike the “Dream Team," I do not want to “own” the State Board of Education. I want to be a voice for all people in District 6 who believe in the promise of public education.

I know that our schools are not perfect. I am a former high school English teacher who taught in rural, suburban and urban schools. I loved teaching, but I burned out because of large class sizes and constantly changing benchmarks I had to meet with a severe lack of resources. I burned out because of a lack of autonomy to serve as the professional I was prepared to be.

Meaningful change in education requires funding, supporting our current school staff, good-faith conversation about the purpose of public education and collaboration between schools and communities.

There is enough polarization and vitriol in the country right now. We don’t need more, and we don’t need it in our schools. I am committed to ensuring that our schools are not a political battleground for the latest fear tactics. I am running to support the good work schools are doing each day for Nebraska’s students.

Danielle Helzer

Grand Island

Three countries threaten world security

Three countries who threaten the interests of the United States and the security of countries in the world are China, North Korea and Russia.

China is flexing its military muscle in the Western Pacific. It has occupied and fortified isles in the South China Sea, claimed sovereignty over the South China Sea, and it continuously threatens Taiwan. It is significantly expanding its Navy to project its military power and control maritime trade routes in the Pacific. More concerning is the increased Chinese development of nuclear delivery systems, which are projected to number 700 to 1,000 deliverable warheads by 2030. The U.S. should encourage Japan, the Philippines, Australia and India to expand their military forces to deter China’s ambitions.

North Korea continues to threaten South Korea and the United States, and Its overall aim is to conquer South Korea. North Korea threatens the U.S. with its long range missiles. General Yong of North Korea said “When we shell (the missiles), Washington which is the stronghold of evils, will be engulfed in a sea of fire.” We have to support robust South Korean and Japanese militaries.

Russia’s war against Ukraine foretells President Putin’s desire to return his country to the days of the former Soviet Union. He wants to bring the Eastern European countries back into the Russian fold. NATO countries, including the U.S., are supporting Ukraine to halt the Russian aggression. The addition of Sweden and Finland to NATO, and the military buildup of NATO countries, will hopefully deter Russian aggression.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry N.H.