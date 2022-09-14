Letters to the Editor: Former students applaud Grand Island Northwest students for making voice heard

Vote for Brown

To the people of Grand Island, as you know the time is coming when we’ll have to elect a mayor. Before you vote, check out the candidates. Some are so-so, others are OMG and some are new to the race. I have a habit of watching and listening to them and then I make up my mind. Some are good, some are bad and a few don’t even know where they are.

My candidate is honest, straight forward and not afraid to tell you how it is. Over the years of me working, sometimes our paths crossed and it was always a pleasure to work with and get to know him. My candidate is Doug Brown.

We both were in the U.S. Navy, so I know how that part of his life was. Again, I must say, I worked with him on certain jobs. He is the kind of guy who will get down and get dirty doing his job. He’s not afraid to help. He is very personable and friendly. He interacts with people, if someone needs help, he’s there. He volunteered his time for the Hero Flight Hamburger Nights and for other activities.

Doug has the knowledge, work background and honesty to do a good job as mayor. He may be short, but he’s tall with integrity. He has good vision — he looks all around — no tunnel vision here. He’s not a “yes” man and everyone is on the same field as him — no favors. This is something Grand Island hasn’t had for a long time.

These days, people talk about rights and privileges, while 50 years ago, people talked about obligations and responsibilities. That should be today’s society and Doug Brown can do it.

Thank you for your time and please vote because it’s your responsibility and obligation.

Jerry Hirschman

Grand Island

State board candidate states her case

As a candidate for State Board of Education-District 6, I have traveled nearly 14,000 miles over the past 16 months, listening to and speaking with the people of this 17-county area. Based on these interactions and the results of the primary election, I am convinced my beliefs and values align closely with the majority of District 6 patrons.

Having taught for 35 years, I have an understanding of the needs of both teachers and students. In my opinion, one of the most pressing needs is addressing the school staff shortage. Finding ways to recruit and retain teachers is paramount to the health of our Nebraska school system.

To protect our children, I will continue to voice my opposition to Comprehensive Sex Education which threatens to sexualize and confuse children, leads them to make decisions they may come to regret, and undermines parent decision-making.

I am a supporter of local decision-making for I believe parents and community members together know best the needs of the children within their community.

If elected to the SBOE, I will be an advocate of all forms of education — public, private, parochial and homeschooling — for I believe one form does not fit all best. Having said that, we must have high-quality public schools to which parents can confidently send their children for that is where most Nebraska children are educated.

Come Nov. 8, I would appreciate the opportunity to serve Nebraska in making education in the Good Life state even better! To learn more about me as a person and candidate, I encourage you to visit my website at www.sherry4nekids.com.

Sherry Jones

Grand Island

Northwest students make voice heard

Initially, the recent events at Grand Island Northwest High School regarding the school newspaper cancellation made us feel angry and embarrassed for our alma mater. We were outraged that our high school would discriminate against vulnerable students, limit the freedoms of speech and press, and cancel a student organization that many cherished. Can you imagine GINW canceling football during controversial times? But it’s just the award-winning Viking Saga that’s been in print for 54 years — no big deal.

Luckily, the pen is mightier than the sword. Witness the words of support from community members, graduates of GINW, and LGBTQ+ Viking Saga staff members as they wield their pens against the inequities and censorship of the school board and administration. We applaud them.

In education, we call this a teachable moment, a moment that has such relevance that we must seize the opportunity to teach students something about real life. The lesson in a democracy that the people should not and will not be silenced, or we face a certain end to our little experiment that is freedom of speech and press. For making this moment happen, we can thank the GINW school board and administration. You have created an opportunity for your students to learn exactly how powerful the written word can be in fighting oppression and advancing our society.

Lisa Bauer Geist (she/her), Viking Saga editor 1975-1976

Grand Island

Julie Bauer Bohn (she/her), Viking Saga sports editor 1981-1983

Omaha

Lindsay Geist Jonas (she/her), GINW yearbook staff and editor 1998-2001

Omaha

Jill Geist Morgan (she/her), GINW Yearbook staff and editor 2003-2004

Houston, Texas