Letters to the Editor: Grand Island board candidate discusses background, reader encourages people to vote against election denier

Get out the vote

I encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 8, research the candidates and the issues, and make an informed vote.

Remember that on Jan. 6, 2021, the Capitol police stood up to an angry mob that wanted to prevent certification of a free and fair presidential election. Remember Adrian Smith, the only Nebraska congressman who sat down and voted no to certification, supported the mob and Trump’s “Big Steal” lie!

Rep. Smith takes an oath of office each time he is elected to Congress, but his actions on Jan. 6 dishonor the oath and the state of Nebraska. By voting no to certification, his action said all presidential votes in Nebraska and the other 49 states were not valid.

Show Rep. Smith that votes count in our state. Remember to vote and research before you vote.

Beverly Anderson

Aurora

Why I am running for the GIPS School Board

My name is Eric Garcia-Mendez and I am running for the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in Ward C.

My decision to run for public office is one I did not take lightly. Before deciding to run for office, I spent many sleepless nights wondering if I was up to the task. Since announcing my run for school board, I have received an outpouring of support from many in the community who value having someone like me run for public office.

Growing up in Grand Island was a unique one. I am the son of two immigrant parents, my father is from Guatemala and my mother is from Mexico. I grew up the same way a lot of students in the GIPS district grew up, helping their parents interpret at local medical clinics, the local DMV and grocery stores. These experiences molded me into who I am today.

I have spent the last three years in Grand Island establishing myself in my work and learning about this community from a professional capacity. I have been connecting with community members, advancing new programming and advocating for those who are underserved. My empathy for this community will never stop. I am not afraid to ask hard questions. All of these qualities and experiences will help me serve well on the board.

I am running for the GIPS School Board because 53% of Latino students in the district deserve to have representation from someone who shares similar experiences as theirs in the community. I go into this not with an agenda but with the foresight of a proven leader that will identify gaps, that will stand up for our community at large and be a true advocate for our teachers, students and families of Grand Island.

Eric Garcia-Mendez

Grand Island

Helzer the right choice for state education board

I attended an event last spring hosted by our local NSEA organization. Danielle Helzer spoke briefly to our small group. She was articulate and personable. She listened thoughtfully while taking notes and responded to our concerns with solutions. I left our meeting energized and with the hope that someone above in leadership was ready and willing to partner with all stakeholders — children, parents, teachers and administrators to do what is best for all children.

In August, I attended an event at a church in Hastings with the “Dream Team” running for state school board. I was anxious to hear what Sherry Jones had to say. She is a retired teacher. I found myself in a nearly two-hour long what I can only describe as a teacher hate fest. I sat in a room where the MC of the event, the candidates, our state senator and a local school board member applauded the idea that teachers want to groom children. I felt outcast as an educator and left with an understanding that these are not people concerned with partnering with stakeholders but are pushing a hateful agenda, further politicizing and demonizing our profession with unfounded claims.

We are in an era where teachers are leaving in droves because of the disrespect of our profession. My vote goes to the candidate who is willing to listen, respect and partner with all stakeholders to do what is best for all children. Education is far too important to leave in the hands of political radicals pushing a hateful and hurtful agenda. As a teacher and as a mom, my vote goes to Danielle Helzer.

Katie Schroeder

Hastings

The voter fraud fallacy

As I consider the ballot initiative requiring citizens to show a photo ID in order to vote, I am reminded of what my father used to say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” I know of no instances of voter fraud in Nebraska, much less any irregularities that would have affected our last election. There were none. The same is true nationally. Why add unnecessary obstacles to voting when we should be encouraging full participation? I urge you to vote against Initiative 432.

Marvin Andersen

Grand Island

Unhappy with comics, puzzles changes

I called The Grand Island Independent and Omaha World Herald to complain why they changed the comics and crossword puzzles in the paper. I was told that we would have to call Lee Enterprises, who owns both papers, to voice you opinion. So please call them if you agree with me. Their number is 563-383-2100.

Jerry Case

Grand Island

Reading through the newspaper

I am as happy as a clam at high tide this morning. I have just finished reading the local newspaper and it did hit the spot before I venture out among the other Junk Jaunters.

On the Opinion page, page A4, a timely editorial reprinted from the Wall Street Journal on the Covid pandemic. Then there are a couple of letters to the editor on reasons to endorse a couple of political candidates. One for mayor candidate Dan Brown, the other one for State Board of Education candidate Danielle Helzer — both quality letters.

Then there are the last three letters, all discussing the change of the newspaper with the comics and puzzles. I might mention that these last three letters where all written from women, who are very unhappy with the new changes. This reminds me of an old song, “When Momma ain’t Happy, no one is Happy.” I too am unhappy, as I am a big Dilbert fan.

Loren L. Avey

Grand Island

Game shows aren’t what they used to be

Having family in Grand Island, I read The Grand Island Independent column, “Salmon Says: 'Game shows fun; contestants not so much.'”

I generally don’t watch game shows on television much anymore, unless I’m stuck in the lobby of my doctor’s office and the TV is “on” and tuned to a game show. Just a few weeks ago this scenario actually happened, when I was waiting for my name to be called (by the doctor’s nurse, not the catcall of a studio). Only then, did I realize that “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey had grown a beard, and that there are now male models pointing to luxury prizes (such as cars) instead of a scantily-clad female model in a bikini. Admittedly, the carnival or circus atmosphere is fun. However, some contestants still act like blabbering idiots.

I can remember when Bob Barker was the host and a hysterical female contestant had “her top fall down” and the show’s censor’s appropriately made the graphic parts fuzzy for the viewing audience. I do miss the old time game shows such as “Match Game” and “Hollywood Squares.” Sometimes, the well-known celebrities made the ordinary civilian contestants “look good” just by their presence. I noticed on the recent “Price Is Right,” they had COVID-19 “social distancing” — instead of a packed studio-audience. I almost thought it was fake when I first saw it. Contestants still haven’t corrected their fetish for frenzied exuberance.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas