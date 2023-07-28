Use your name next time, please

To whoever sent the unsigned letter to the city councilmen last week, I want you know that in the future I will ignore anything that someone did not have the courage to sign.

You did have a valid complaint and I acted on it, but unless you sign your name, this was the last time I will take you seriously.

Doug Lanfear

Grand Island

Shout out to Hall County Park

I would like to bring some attention to a very precious and unappreciated recreational entity near the city of Grand Island. I am referring to Hall County Park at the south end of this community. I don’t know the names of those individuals who work there and maintain this very beautiful and upscaled park, but they do one super and wonderful job in providing something that gets very little if any attention. There is also a very fine camp ground at the north end of this facility as well.

With all the city of Grand Island shortcomings — now no mall, no veterans home, some very poorly maintained streets — we now have a lot of new roundabouts. But of course the most obvious location for one of these would be on Locust Street at the intersection of the Fonner Park entrance off of Locust. The State Fair, horse racing, soon a new $100 million casino and all the other events are held there during the year. Talk about a very real need for some traffic control at certain times during the year, this is the location that would be the most needed. But of course, we do not do what would be a common sense and obvious item. A community of over 50,000 and all we are able to provide in the movie entertainment category is one weekend movie theater.

If you are not familiar with the Hall County Park facility, please check it out. A very big thank you to those fine gentlemen who keep this park so well maintained. You may even see some wild turkeys, squirrels that are black and some that are a combination of black and red and on occasion some pheasants have also been spotted there. Check it out.

Loren Avey

Grand Island

A troubling law

A poll by Lincoln-based OpenSky Policy Institute says 55% of Nebraskans oppose the Opportunity Scholarship Act recently passed by the Unicameral. This law gives taxpayer money to private schools (in Nebraska this is generally religious schools) to fund scholarships to needy students. This is despite research, including by Public School Review, that indicates private schools are no better than public schools when family income is accounted for.

The sponsor of this unpopular legislation was once again Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who has sponsored many failed charter school and voucher bills since entering the Unicameral. These charter and voucher bills have devastated public education in other states, and until now have been avoided by Nebraska.

In the 2022 elections, Sen. Linehan was aided in her efforts for this bill by an infusion of $710,000 from the Michigan-based Betsy DeVos political machine. This money went to eight candidates for the Unicameral, five of whom won seats. The cost of these five seats from the DeVos machine is $142,000 per seat for a job that pays $12,000 per year. Who do our state senators represent?

The days of the candidate’s family and friends putting up a few dollars for yard signs are gone. Now political machines like DeVos, with single goals and lots of money, are buying state legislatures.

Despite the DeVos money, it still took a back-room agreement with Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne to get this gift to fiscally struggling religious schools passed.

Petitions are being circulated by the Nebraska Education Association to get this bill on the ballot in the next election. Thomas Jefferson’s “wall of separation between church and state” must be maintained. Support the petition drive and let voters decide, not some Michigan based billionaire’s political machine.

Bert Peterson

Hastings