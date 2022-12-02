Letters to the Editor: Grand Island councilman thanks voters

Thank you St. Francis staff

Sometimes gravity works against me and just when I least expected it, my life snuck up on me and I was in the emergency room.

I am not sure if it’s the same everywhere, but the staff at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital all made me feel like I was part of a family. In those two days I spent at the hospital, the words I heard the most were “breathe, just breathe.” When the nurse handed me the remote TV controls, I knew things would get better. Sometimes I understood the doctor's dialects and sometimes I had to explain to the nurses what was happening in the news, like the hurricane down in Florida. I will always respect the work and dedication doctors and nurses do and appreciate the compassion they shared with me.

I work with my hands and I grew up during the time of the “Camelot” film and Vietnam War. Bombs were falling everywhere, and young people were protesting in the streets. I grew up thinking God, family and country and that you put others before yourself.

I am a Roman Catholic, liberal Democrat and disabled, service-connected veteran. I will always stand for a woman's right to choose and the right to marry who you choose. I also believe in the separation of state and church. Make each day count.

A ballot initiative to expand Medicaid coverage in Nebraska passed in November 2018, so it’s time for Republicans and Gov. Pete Ricketts pick up their feet and implement Medicaid coverage. Some of the scars or injuries I incurred in the Army are visible and others, like trauma, I will carry with me until I die. It was Republicans who tried to deny medical coverage for soldiers who worked around burn pits.

Todd Long

Grand Island

Thank you Grand Island

It’s official, I’m part of the City Council and I want to thank all who voted and supported me. I will not let you down.

Please, please, contact me — don’t set at home and complain about the city. You can reach me at douglaselanfear@gmail.com.

My cell number is 308-379-6413 and you can call or text me. I will even have an email with the city.

No issue is “black or white” and we may not always agree in the end, but I will always listen and consider your opinion.

Douglas Lanfear

Grand Island