Goose Island

Notice to Mayor Roger Steele and fellow city council members. Kearney has been given the title of “Crane City” by someone in authority, possibly in Lincoln.

It has occurred by me than we have a much better bird than Kearney. The cranes only come a couple times a year. They are a very temporary tourist, staying a short time for free meals and a rest area, then depositing their bi-product of the meals on the farmlands that are in the area.

We need to apply for and receive the title for these magnificent birds, the Canadian geese. Most of the year around so many of these birds do reside here and are permanent residents, while others are simply tourists. The people in authority, aka, the political structure of Grand Island, must apply for an designate the city of Grand Island as “Nebraska’s Official Goose City.”

In an attempt to get some type of accurate count, it has been determined and estimated that there must be at least two to three Canadian geese citizens for every human citizen. Proclamation for this, the title of the “Nebraska’s Goose City” is past due. We owe it to the geese if not the citizens of Grand Island.

Ladies and gentlemen, please make this a reality. I know there are those who will say, “Grand Island has gone to the birds.”

Loren Avey

Grand Island

Need for peaceful protest

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death.

As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.

Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

America gulping down water

Here are two early signs that American democracy will gulp down more water in 2023 than it did in 2022, as it drowns in the ocean of 21st century greed and lust.

Now comes news from the heartland that the Nebraska legislature is considering a bill to legalize betting on Nebraska football games at casinos. Let’s pair this alongside some big city news that “gambling’s last big prize,” New York City, may be ready for a casino.

Actually, if history teaches us anything, gambling still has plenty of ground left to cover. Before long we will be betting on snuff sports like ancient Rome did with its gladiators once it left democracy and embraced its emperors.

Today’s Republican Party, the nascent monarchist party of America, no doubt already has candidates in mind for coliseum duel-to-the-death games. Illegal immigrants, Congressional Progressive Caucus members and LGBTQ folks all would serve up well to the lions.

The second early sign? All the early-bird Senate candidate announcees, who are trashing our 200-year-long tradition of not demonstrating overmuch lust for partisan power. Our nation’s new mantra? Got to get off to an early start if you are hankering for lifetime power.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Bury carbon dioxide?

As I read of various companies developing pathways to permanently bury carbon dioxide, I wonder if they have thought about other things one can do with it such as making dry ice, carbonated products and fire extinguishers? Why spend all of this money to bury a gas that can be used economically, unless there is a government tax credit and incentives at stake?

Man has an effect (on climate change), but not to the degree claimed by the alarmists. Another article recently in The Independent quoted atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic. The cyclical changes in pH, temperature and gaseous content of the oceans will continue to vacillate as they have since man has been measuring them.

This reminds me of Al Gore’s profit-driven attempts to scare people into thinking that our world is doomed if we don’t change our carbon footprint, as he flies his large jet around the world. God has indicated in Scripture that the earth will continue to have seasons and cycles in nature until the final days. We must continue to be the proprietors of the earth and use our intellect and moral judgment to do what is right for humanity, and not just for profit. Let us vote accordingly.

Dave Olson

Grand Island