Letters to the Editor: Reader lauds great Grand Island businesses

We appreciate Grand Island!

We moved to Grand Island two years ago in August. During the move, brackets on a corner hutch were broken. Went to ACE Hardware, they did not have the brackets but sent us to Island Glass. Entering Island Glass, a kind lady asked how she could help. I laid two of the broken plastic brackets on the counter asking if they carried similar brackets.

She opened a drawer, pulled out the identical bracket and asked how many we needed. Told her seven, she pulled out seven. When I asked how much, she said, “No charge, just remember Island Glass for your future glass needs.”

We walked away with seven new brackets.

A couple months later, the skeleton key to the lock on a curio cabinet broke — back to ACE. They didn’t carry the key or replacement locks, but they sent me to Johnny’s Key and Lock. At Johnny’s, a lady came from the back room, saw what I needed, reached behind her and pulled out an exact duplicate skeleton key. Since the lock would still not open, she went to back room and brought out an almost identical lock — curio cabinet dilemma solved.

Then the week of Thanksgiving, my watchband breaks — I go to Sartor Hamman Jewelers. Entering the owner jokingly asks, “Did you come to buy the store out so we can go home early?” No! I have a simple watch repair needed. His response, “No watch repair is simple.” I laid the watch on the counter; He took it to the back and within minutes brought it back repaired. I asked how much? He replied, ”Nothing, have a Happy Thanksgiving.”

We love Grand Island! Will frequent these stores often in our coming years.

Lloyd Probasco

Grand Island

Gas pricing?

I have to admit, that the older I get the more I find things to complain about. Thanksgiving Day we took a little trip to York and back through Aurora. I was able to find out that we must buy better gas in Grand Island. That is the only reason I can think of since we pay 23 cents more per gallon or maybe someone can explain it to me.

While they are explaining that phenomenon, they can explain why all gas stations are charging the same here in Grand Island.

Frank Vivian

Grand Island

Ricketts' good record

The record of Pete Ricketts’ eight years as our governor is pretty remarkable: the largest tax cut in state history. A growing economy with record low unemployment and rising wages. Safe communities and great schools. And state government that is more efficient.

It is not easy to make changes in a large organization, yet under his leadership Gov. Ricketts has brought significant changes to state government. Just this month the Governor highlighted ways state government worked with private sector and non-profit groups to deliver better health outcomes to underserved communities across our state. By finding partnerships instead of relying on government programs alone, Gov. Ricketts is showing the roadmap for how conservative Republicans can serve people without increasing the burden on taxpayers.

Pete Ricketts has been an excellent Governor for Nebraska and we wish him the best as he leaves the Governor’s Mansion in January.

Jessica Shelburn

State director, Americans for Prosperity – Nebraska

Lincoln