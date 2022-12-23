Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss agriculture emissions, 'evil'

'The Good Life'

Nebraska has "The Good Life" proudly printed on traffic signs seen crossing into our state line.

Maybe every Nebraskan has in some way received some financial health from Nebraska’s $7.5+ billion dollar livestock industry, but is money the most important criteria to experience a "good life?"

What about being in good health?

As a C5 quadriplegic power wheelchair user, I realize my lifespan is going to be shortened. I actively try to counter this fact by exercising the muscles I can use in my arms and eating healthy whole foods. For me and others taking positive control of their lifestyle choices, having a complimenting healthy environment should be our right, and indiscriminately extended to everyone. However, a study published by the National Academy of Sciences reports 17,900 deaths occur per year in the United States due to agricultural emissions reducing air quality.

To add to our health concerns, an article in The Independent entitled “Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse...,” shared nitrate is seeping into our water (drinking; showers) across the state which is associated with causing cancer. Science can narrow the guilty sources of increased nitrate coming from feedlot runoff and pesticides, when after all, 40% of Nebraska corn becomes animal feed. In other words, the animals and how we provide them with food is polluting — polluting the air, polluting the water — all for the sake of animal slaughter.

Franz Kafka once said, “You may not destroy someone’s world unless you are prepared to offer a better one.”

Realistically, I can only look forward to a future hope for Nebraskans as farmers transition into providing staples to create plant-based meats and/or cell-cultured meats “similar to brewing beer...” recently approved by the FDA.

Robert Rieck

Lincoln

It's good to reckon with evil

The “E” word is avoided just like the “N” word today. Apparently, evil is a politically embarrassing concept like slavery, a negative and destructive philosophy from the religious past.

So, then, I ask, are felony crimes and assault weapon deployments by unstable citizens just unfortunate errors? Is tyranny not all that bad? Financial exploitation of the poor all good? Lies and unfounded conspiracy theories okey dokey?

Women won’t even talk about rape as evil. Men don’t talk about alienation of children from fathers as evil. It’s in our interests to talk about evil, folks. Hard core evil exists and is rising in great power today. We are enabling it by not saying its name.

The usual partisan ways to deal with breakdown in our “let it be” society, like mental health programs, expansion of church influence, and better candidates for political office, just aren’t working. Mental health professionals are using the same old tired pop psychologies that make money but don’t heal patients, churches are brought to their knees by sex-abuse scandals, and government is rife with power-hungry bureaucrats.

Does anybody know how to do democracy like our ancestors did? Time to stand up if you do.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Primary calendar change misguided

I strongly oppose President Joe Biden’s deeply misguided proposal for changes to the primary calendar. Make no mistake, New Hampshire’s law is clear and their primary will continue to be first in the nation.

Also: This Christmas, we're especially grateful for our incredible healthcare workers and first responders as well as the men and women of our armed forces. As we spend time with our loved ones, may we reflect upon our blessings and give thanks during this season of hope.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida