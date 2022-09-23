Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss comics changes, former Grand Island soccer coach's 'misinformation'

Support Stevens for state education board

Nebraska has always been a leader in public education, even during the pandemic.

Nebraska K-12 education was considered to have had one of the best responses in the U.S. This was due to the leadership of our State Board of Education, the Nebraska Department of Education and the good practices of local school leaders and staffs. As of today, schools are now open to all of our students providing them a safe academic environment.

As school administrators we were shocked and appalled when we read that certain candidates for the Nebraska Board of Education are supported by a group that maligns our incumbent board members by publicly claiming them as “Marxists,” “pedophiles” and “groomers of children.” Really? Where are the facts to back up these disgusting claims? These new candidates are obviously desperate to use malicious lies to pull down hardworking fellow Nebraskans who have dedicated their time and expertise to the education of all our children.

We are hoping to stop this negative propaganda and false claims regarding members of the Nebraska State Board of Education. Our children are too important to have candidates who feel it is fine to resort to these antics, lead our state educational system. We strongly support our current educational leaders to continue to work, discuss and lead in the Nebraska way, enabling our students to continue to be on the forefront of learning.

Robin Stevens understands educational issues. He is the incumbent for the Nebraska State Board of Education District No. 7. Vote for him on Nov. 8.

The following retired Nebraska K-12 school administrators know and support Robin Stevens: Scott Maline, Mark Norvell, Bob Tipton, Clint Kimbrough, Larry Wilbeck, Larry Casper, Cindy Huff, Mel Crowe, Jim Duval, Gale McDonald, Ken Nelson, Nate Stineman.

Jim Duval

Hastings

Reflecting on Frost tenure; lament about comics changes

I always had support for Scott Frost as coach. There is not anyone who can defend the poor play of the defense that was to shame the Blackshirt tradition. Loyalty can be a credit to the character of a person. Unfortunately, Frost may have stuck loyal to some of the players and maybe a coach or few too long. Some at times did not seem to perform up to what was needed to succeed in the quest to bring the Huskers back to the standard expected.

It is a shame the end had to come in such a swift manner. If one was to follow the history of where the downward spiral starts and continued for over a decade, one would think the A.D.s would be wise enough to learn, if you fire a coach with too much haste, it can be detrimental to the program. With the history, maybe we should evict all the A.D.s in the same manner as a coach was treated — with haste.

The same could be said of The Independent as they evicted Family Circus, Drabble, Hager, Zits, Blondie and even Marmaduke in such haste. Some relate the antics of Marmaduke and others to daily life and our dogs. The paper to mess with it is a very poor decision.

Brent L. Klein

Grand Island

Support Mayfield for GIPS board, push back against fired soccer coach

I am writing this letter in support of Timothy Mayfield for the Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. Although I am not a native, I have lived 41 years in Grand Island. I raised my three daughter here, and they all graduated with honors from GISH.

As parents, we tend to glow with pride when our children are honored. I am certainly guilty of doing so. That being said, I found it the most rewarding when a school employee helped my girls when they were in need. Timothy Mayfield is that kind of administrator. I have many teacher and parent friends who work at GIPS and send their children to the GIPS district. I have not heard one of them say anything but the most glowing remarks about Mr. Mayfield as an administrator, and/ or as a parent and advocate for his own children. The BOE is well aware of the complicated issues and the intense emotions some people hold about GIPS.

The board has become the target of a former soccer coach from GISH who was fired (on the advice of the school’s attorney) for revealing confidential student information. Hence, the board did its job. I urge you to find out the facts. The former soccer coach has a huge megaphone, and in my opinion, he is using scare tactics and misinformation to sway your vote. Please do your own research. Attend a board meeting and ask questions — hard questions. Most importantly, ask yourself why a fired soccer coach would send his own children to a district he so desperately wants to tear down? Perhaps he just wants to control everything?

I live in Ward B and will cast my vote for Timothy Mayfield. Please speak to Mr. Mayfield about his views and don’t let fake news fool you.

Susan Scarborough

Grand Island

Possible solution for childcare woes

So, hearing about childcare issues in Nebraska, how about you take a page out of the gal’s book in Wood River? She took a closed nursing home there — I know of it as my grandmother was there back in the 1980s — she refurbished an old building and made Stick Creek Kids in Wood River. Actually, my daughter-in-law works there now.

So, how about doing that in other places? Grand Island has the old Park Place Nursing Home sitting empty and the old Grand Island Veterans Home is not getting fully used. I am sure the same could be done to have more childcare in other towns that have old unused building, too. If there are enough incentives for financing, construction, etc., for someone to do this, it would greatly help. Also, the rate of pay and need for health benefits would attract more childcare workers. Something to think about.

Victoria Brown

Grand Island