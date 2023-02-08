Eight foot LED light tubes

If you have a two-tube, eight-foot fluorescent light go out, the light needs a ballast and two light bulbs. You can fix this light for around $30 by putting in two LED eight-foot tubes, removing the ballast, turning off the power and direct wiring the fixture. This light will now save 65% in energy cost and last 10 times longer than a regular fluorescent tube. The LED tube puts out less heat so you also save on your electrical AC bill.

Turn off your power and be careful when doing this, please.

I have found that one LED tube puts out more light than a fluorescent tube, so you may only need one tube per fixture. This also saves more money. Check Amazon for ballast bypass LED tubes.

Darrell Dey

Grand Island

Bill supports youth outdoor education

I wish to encourage all alums of the State 4-H Camp in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey to send in your online support of Sen. Mike Jacobson’s bill, LB 281, which would require the state Department of Economic Development to provide grants for youth outdoor education camp facilities.

Whether you were a 4-Her there, an artist at the Autumn Art Workshop, a Range Camper, a Youth Energy Leadership Camp attendee, attended ballet or Rotary camp, you had prom there, or hunted the forest and stayed in the cabins, we need your support!

The hearing for the bill will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, before the Natural Resources Committee. Only online support letters will be put into public record. They must be in by noon on Feb. 14 or you can give live testimony that day. You can do either/or, but not both.

To submit written testimony go to the following link and follow directions, nebraskalegislature.gov/feature/citizen.php. If you wish to do live testimony, practice, keep it under three minutes, bring 10 copies of your written testimony. Give your name, spelling of it and your address prior to going into your testimony. Contact his administrative assistant, Kristina Konecko, kkonecko@leg.ne.gov if wanting to give live testimony. Thank you in advance.

Terri Licking

Thedford

I was disappointed to read in Friday’s paper about the closing of Dillard’s at the Conestoga Mall. I had shopped there for years.

Also, for years I walked for exercise at the Mall. With the redevelopment of the mall, this will disrupt not only myself but others who also come to walk there.

Jon Sass

Grand Island