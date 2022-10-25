Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss election choices

Aguilar endorses Steele

As Grand Island’s state senator, I have worked closely with Mayor Roger Steele to get results for our community. He is a principled, strong leader who led our city during difficult times with honesty and a commitment to build a better Grand Island. That is why he has earned my respect, trust and support.

Over the last four years, Mayor Steele has fought for working families, veterans, seniors and small businesses. He has made Grand Island a city of opportunity by maintaining the city’s financial stability and by bringing people together to find creative solutions to improve our community, grow our economy, create new jobs, build affordable housing, and lower taxes.

Mayor Steele led the way to reduce the tax burden on families and local employers by cutting wasteful spending. He saved taxpayers millions of dollars by transferring the former veterans home campus for new economic development while leading the effort to attract new tourists and businesses to our city.

As mayor, Steele directed sweeping improvements to Grand Island’s roads and infrastructure, including making the Old Potash Highway safer, improving the North Road paving project, and building the Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration, Laboratory and Operations building.

Mayor Steele has worked hard to make Grand Island safer and stronger by investing in law enforcement and first responders. Thanks to his leadership, Grand Island built a new fire station and 911 Emergency Communications Center while adding new fire fighters and police officers.

As we move Grand Island forward together, I believe there is no one better qualified to get the job done and serve as our mayor, than Steele. He is a strong conservative leader with a proven record of positive leadership and vision for Grand Island’s future.

I urge you to vote for Roger Steele for mayor on Nov. 8.

Ray Aguilar

Grand Island

Helzer the right choice for Nebraska

The District 6 State Board of Education election gives us an opportunity to vote for someone with a true servant leader’s heart. Danielle Helzer is that person.

Danielle has taught in rural and urban settings, facilitated graduate level courses at UNO and UNL and also taught at the community college level. This gives her a solid understanding of what is needed to prepare our children for life-long learning and career preparation. She is a very community minded individual volunteering in a variety of ways from helping address food insecurity to empowering women to find better career paths. She has been recognized for her compassionate leadership with the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce 35 Under 35 award.

What impresses me the most about Danielle is she believes listening to all perspectives is a key component to serving as an elected official. She has taken the time during her campaign to follow up with people who may not agree with her or have a question about her positions. She talks with people not to them. That is a practice she has promised to continue once she is elected. You cannot represent your constituents if you do not take the time to have constructive dialogue. She firmly believes in fostering relationships, two-way communication and working together for the common good of our schools and our students. Danielle believes that strong schools equal well educated students, which in turn helps us build strong Nebraska communities.

Danielle does not buy into the messages that paint our schools and teachers in a negative and destructive manner. She will not lead from a position of fear and misinformation, but rather bring a collaborative, respectful approach to serve Nebraska students, teachers, families and our public school system.

Annette Dubas

Fullerton

Keep Grand Island competitive!

I encourage everyone to vote YES to renew LB840 on Nov. 8. This program has been extremely successful in attracting and retaining businesses that have kept Grand Island competitive over the past 20 years. The investment has turned a $6.7 million investment into $37 million in wages. I know because it’s helped our company add and retain employees.

Grand Island competes with other cities across the country and having this program is key to staying relevant. When we have expanded in Grand Island and in other cities, one of the first things we do is reach out to the local Economic Development Corporation for assistance. The help we’ve received has made our company better which is better for our customers, employees and the whole community.

Almost every town in Nebraska is offering incentives to businesses to move or stay there, Grand Island needs to keep this program to remain competitive. Please vote to keep Grand Island competitive!

Krisha Bosselman Dolton

Grand Island

Jones ducking questions

Recently, I asked District 6 State Board of Education candidate Sherry Jones a public question on her Facebook page relating to a false claim she has been making about public educators. She refused to answer the question either publicly or privately. I again asked the question and asked why she would not respond to my question. Shortly after, she banned me from commenting or even reacting to any post on her Facebook page.

As a public educator, I find this behavior troubling. How will she respond to questions or concerns from educators if elected to the State Board of Education? Will she simply ignore them? Will she continue to propagate false information if serving on the State Board of Education? Is this the type of behavior that a member of the State Board of Education should display? Absolutely not. This sort of behavior is troubling and unacceptable of a public servant.

Please consider voting for Danielle Helzer for State Board of Education.

Scott Musil

Central City