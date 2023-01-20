Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Grand Island beautification, education, crime

Help make Grand Island beautiful

As we all shiver from the cold winter, we look out the window and dream of green grass and blooming flowers. Well, now you can do something about it. The City of Grand Island and Friends of Grand Island Parks are looking for volunteers to begin planting seeds for the flowers to come. Work in the greenhouse, or help in the preparation of flower beds and suddenly you begin to realize that Spring is around the corner.

Anyone interested to helping make our parks flowerful and welcome places for all to enjoy should contact Brad Foster at 308-380-1132.

Come get your hands dirty. It’s more fun than you then you think.

James Truell

Grand Island

Education is fundamentally a spiritual process

Recent discussions of test score results and criteria for the next Nebraska Board of Education Commissioner and OPS superintendent have revealed a desire for someone experienced in education, rural and urban issues and who can also represent the local culture.

My nominee to consider was a farmhand, writer, poet, editor, country school teacher, college professor, mystic, athlete and outdoorsman. He taught himself Greek at 16 when he graduated from Wayne State so he could write his “Cycle of the West” about the “journey of the human spirit,” which took 27 years. A fraction over 5 foot tall, he could rip a deck of cards in half and lived through World War I, World War II, the Korean war and Vietnam conflict.

To his end, youth were at his feet, listening!

He’s noted for “Black Elk Speaks,” one of the top literary pieces of all time.

He began his 1921 acceptance speech, as being honored as the state and nation’s first poet laureate, by defining education. He said, “Were the definition, that I hold, my own, I would not presume to offer it here; but I need only find the proper words with which to express the common opinion of many seers in many times and countries; and this, unfortunately, seems now to be necessary, for we have been living in one of the most materialistic ages that have been known, and of the many ideals that have suffered, that of education has not suffered least. I would say education is fundamentally a spiritual process.”

Though not here, I’d say John Neihardt very notably walked the walk, to talk the talk, to set a high criteria bar of educational excellence worth considering, exploring and aspiring towards in future hiring.

Randy Lukaslewicz

Omaha

Celebrating CRNAs

Every year across the United States, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. I am proud to count myself among the nearly 60,000 CRNAs celebrating our profession during National CRNA Week, Jan. 22-28.

During National CRNA Week, nurse anesthetists educate our communities about who we are and what we do – from advocating for transformative wins in healthcare policy to saving lives and advancing patient care. The profession once known as “healthcare’s greatest secret” continues to grow with more than 2,400 of these advanced practice providers entering the anesthesia workforce annually.

This year, we reflect on our long history as the first providers of anesthesia since 1863. Nurses first provided anesthesia on the battlefields of the American Civil War. During World War I, nurse anesthetists became the predominant providers of anesthesia care to wounded soldiers on the front lines.

Today, CRNAs have full practice authority in every branch of the military and are the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel as the sole anesthesia providers on forward surgical teams, on the front lines, on navy ships and for aircraft evacuation teams around the globe.

Nebraska is a predominantly rural state with 62 critical access hospitals where CRNAs provide 100% of anesthesia services. Our skills allow patients to undergo surgery safely and comfortably where they live. We play an essential role for expectant families, allowing first-rate delivery experiences without maternal patients having to travel great distances for obstetrical care.

As members of one of America’s most trusted professions, CRNAs have served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep Nebraska patients healthy and safe. Please join me in celebrating National CRNA Week. Visit neana.org to learn more about CRNAs in Nebraska.

Laura Fraynd

Omaha

Taking a look at crime

High drama criminal cases followed by the media give us the illusion that we are on top of the crime situation in America. But the Chicago Tribune reports that officers failed to respond to 911 calls for over an hour in their city thousands of times.

Crime prevention needs citizen participation. The problem is, why would we worry about ordinary crime when we’ve got Gabby Petito and the four college students in Idaho to entertain ourselves with nightly?

Crime exploded after World War II, but get-tough measures failed so badly we gave up on crime. We started downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, then decided not to prosecute misdemeanors altogether. California now refuses to prosecute commercial robbery under $1,000. The reason for this lackadaisical attitude? We are a lazy, licentious, libertarian society. The easiest way to curb crime is to decriminalize it.

The libertarian philosophy says injuring oneself, lying or acting as the agent of a big organization aren’t really crimes anymore. Alcoholism, drug abuse, suicide, fraud, election lying, government malfeasance, false advertising – not a problem folks, all good.

What’s wrong with this picture?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah