Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Grand Island mayoral race, Sherry Jones

I’ve spent much time with Sherry Jones, Nebraska State Board of Education candidate. I completely disagree with Katie Schroeder’s recent letter in The Grand Island Independent.

Sherry, a 35-year educator, spent her career teaching and counseling children, continuing to educate all ages. She genuinely supports teachers; knows they’re not instigators of this agenda that’s coming from the national level that is harmful to children and the family unit. Teachers are caught in the middle. They must participate in meeting their family’s needs yet national entities, on down to local boards say, “These are the standards you must meet in order to get funding and keep your jobs.” Sherry isn’t accusing teachers of being groomers. Most teachers don’t want to teach CSE because it causes confusion, harming developing brains. They shouldn’t be forced to teach biologically incorrect content or face retribution for refusing. They want to teach the three R’s. Sherry visits with teachers, asking their needs, their thoughts and how she can help.

Sherry has listened to me as I’ve shared my family’s experiences and my teaching as a para. Sherry listens thoughtfully to conversations; I know by her facial expression she is focused, processing and responds with discerning wisdom.

Sherry is accountable for her actions and her words. She shouldn’t be hammered for what another says. After all, do we agree with everyone in our like-minded groups?

I know Sherry! She’s a kind, heart-of-gold person, seeking truth and integrity, hating no one. She’ll do the right thing, including sitting on the NSBE making decisions affecting our grandchildren and teachers. She’ll speak truth and common sense on the board, be a good steward of our money, and vote with integrity. I’ll vote for Sherry Jones and stand with NSBE candidates Kirk Penner, Elizabeth Tegtmeier and Marni Hodgens.

Kathy Adams

Kearney

About our bloated military budget

As a long time member of Nebraskans for Peace, the oldest statewide peace group in the nation, right now, near Grand Island you’ll find a NFP billboard pointing out our bloated military budget. The billboard has the following message:

Peace is Possible

But Not With Trillion$ On War

The U.S. spends more on the military budget than the next nine countries combined. Wars solve nothing. The U.S. spent the last 20 years in Middle East wars based on a false pretense of weapons of mass destruction. According to the National Priorities Project, the cumulative cost is over $8 trillion and counting. NFP remains steadfast in working to reduce this budget and reallocate some of that money to deal with issues here at home.

Last summer representatives Lee and Pocan introduced the People Over the Pentagon Act, which proposed cutting $100 billion from the proposed $801 billion budget. NFP supported this legislation and saw it as a start to what we need to do. Unfortunately, that legislation did not get through Congress.

The good news is that NFP will not stop our work to cut the excessive military budget and use the money to solve the crises we have at home. Imagine how we could use $100 billion — a mere 12% of the proposed budget — here at home. We could support renewable energy infrastructure to combat climate change, supply millions of Americans with equitable heath care, end hunger, and work to end the culture of violence and guns that put our kids at risk in schools. It is time to address our needs at home and support Americans.

Visit our billboard near highways 281 and 34 in Grand Island and snap a photo to post to social media.

Dave Sprague

St. Paul

To the Northwest board

An open letter to the Grand Island Northwest School Board members and administration.

As an alumnus of Grand Island Northwest, I had a flood of emotions when I read about the cancellation of the Viking Saga newspaper. Anger and sadness reigned supreme, but shock and disappointment crept in as I read why, after 54 years it was so suddenly shut down. Here’s a brief timeline:

May 9 school board meeting — Recognized 2022 State Journalism Awards won by the Saga newspaper, including 20 students and seven first-place awards.

May 16 — According to The Grand Island Independent, the last Saga goes to print.

May 19 — According to the Grand Island Independent, the Saga newspaper is canceled.

By shutting down the Saga and referencing LGBTQ specifically, you have relegated anyone that identifies as LGBTQ as second-class and not welcome at Grand Island Northwest. They cannot be who they are. News flash: You have LGBTQ students in your school. You have had LGBTQ students in your school. I graduated with classmates who are members of the LGBTQ community. They deserve to be heard just like everyone else.

I am calling on the school board to reinstate the Saga newspaper effective immediately. This is a vital and successful activity that is an outlet for students. After 54 years, it went from congratulations to closure in 10 days with no warning and no reason. As a board, you can and you should right this wrong.

Tim Wardyn

Chicago

Class of 1998

Executive director, We Will Press

Hope for Alzheimer’s

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 61,000 Nebraskans are caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. I am one of those caregivers. It’s easy to lose hope when you’re impacted by Alzheimer’s, a devastating and fatal disease. But for so many of us, we channel our grief into action.

As well as being a caregiver for my father for the last six years, I have been the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. And recently I was given reason for hope with the release of new data about a possible treatment.

For the families we serve, a new treatment could mean more time to attend a family wedding, have another family holiday together, make more meals together, or to live independently.

I know this isn’t available in doctors offices yet, but for the millions of Americans impacted by Alzheimer’s — the mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, husbands, wives, grandchildren and more — we’re hopeful for more time together.

When this drug is approved — and based on the current science, it’s looking promising that it will be — people who need it must be able to get it. That’s what I’m fighting for. Will you join me?

Sharon Stephens

Omaha

Kudos to Brown, Quandt

I did enjoy the Letter to the Editor by Gary Quandt concerning the crucial use of ARPA funds for a digital radio system. Mr. Quandt goes into some detail as to Doug Brown, a candidate for Grand Island mayor’s office, addressing the Hall County Commissioners in regards to the system. It is a very informative letter and I would advise anyone who is the least bit interested in the upcoming elections to read this fine letter.

A key wording is that the “city and county” must work together for the betterment and welfare of the citizens of Hall County. It addresses the fact that Hall County is not keeping up with the so-called curve but is falling behind. I do feel Mr. Quandt and the other commissioners would enjoy working with this candidate as mayor of Grand Island on this project.

Remember to go and vote.

Loren L. Avey

Grand Island