Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Grand Island mayoral race

Doug Brown a 'once in a lifetime' leader

Once in a lifetime you’ll meet or know of a person who possesses true natural qualities of leadership and just an all around great guy. Doug Brown is that person, and Grand Island has him running for mayor. Hopefully, people will see what a landmark opportunity they have before them.

I have known Doug Brown for over 25 years and have personally witnessed him take on many daunting, arduous positions that others rejected. He fixed all the problems, increased productivity tenfold and made morale the highest, like none other before him. He was known as a fixer and was aggressively sought after by the highest up in the Navy. Repetitively he has proven himself in the Navy and private life.

He never let his senior position go to his head. He was known as a worker’s leader and motivator, willing to jump in with sleeves rolled up and helping the lowest ranked personnel. He was both the USN’s best ambassador and a true Nebraska son.

Often, politicians promise the sky. Sadly, they fail to deliver on their promises, resulting in disappoint, anger and rage from those who trusted them.

Doug Brown would never do that. He doesn’t have that in his DNA. He has a code of ethics ingrained in him from the Navy. His love for the town and its people are his motivation.

He has a saying that he has repeated when asked how he manages to get things done, “It’s all how you treat people.”

Doug Brown has a personality that opens doors to all people in all places, influences all for the better and gets things done, is a straight talker, delivers on promises, and has all the skills to be a masterful executive to your great town. He will be Grand Island’s best mayor ever.

Mark Young

Folsom, Louisiana

Less healthy because of Pillen

As one of Jim Pillen’s neighbors in a rural community and as I am a lifelong 74-year-old farmer, I have breathed the toxic air emitting from his hog confinement lagoons and his land applications of hog waste often. Land recycling of livestock manure for fertilizer is a very important step to put valuable nutrients back into production, but Mr. Pillen’s practices are overloading and contaminating our water and air.

He dumps many times the amount of nutrients that a crop will use or soil can hold. The overload is washed away during rainfall events. Rivers, streams and aquifers are polluted everyday in one way or another as Pillen Family Farms pollutes our water resources with manure runoff, acid rain and infiltration of effluent into our ground water.

Towns across the state must relocate wells for drinking water or spend millions of dollars on waste treatment plants while operators like Jim Pillen continue to pollute.

He has built many of these operations in communities by coming in the back door. He touts that he is a conservative Christian. Manipulating people with pork sandwiches, money and back door deals doesn’t follow Christian practices that I understand.

His absence in public debates with other candidates clearly shows he is not willing to face the public and be transparent.

The governor appoints the board of directors on the Nebraska Environmental Quality council. Will Mr. Pillen have our health, well-being and safety in mind? NO!

Jim Knopik

Belgrade

November election issues

The upcoming mid-term election and possibly the general election in 2024 could revolve around three major issues: internal threats to our democracy, abortion and inflation.

Polls show almost a majority of the U.S. population is concerned with threats to our democracy posed by far right un-American extremists who continue to believe the false narrative put out by Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him by election officials in states across the country. These allegations were proven false in over 60 court cases presided over by many Trump appointed judges, but this didn’t stop Trump’s stormtrooper followers from conducting an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when they stormed our seat of government.

The partisan U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion case allowing states to implement anti-abortion laws. A majority of Americans believe women should be allowed to choose to have abortions, and probably a higher percentage believe abortions should be permitted for incest, rape and medical conditions. This issue might be almost as important to Americans as the threats to our democracy.

Lastly, the high inflation created by the opening up of our economy after the pandemic, the dismal response by the Federal Reserve to act to control inflation, and the huge amount of spending by the Biden administration has had a significant impact on consumers. However, the economy had to come back once pandemic restrictions were removed. Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve fell asleep and did not raise interest rates and stop bond purchases until inflation was rampant. The Federal Reserve must continue its restrictive monetary policy and the Biden administration should reign in large scale spending.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, N.H.