Bill threatens local control

Local control and keeping our families together – essential aspects of The Good Life in Nebraska – are threatened by LB 662.

Imagine this waking nightmare: your water is contaminated, your rural road is overrun and torn up by heavy trucks and semi-trailers, your property has become nearly unlivable and so devalued that you may never be able to sell it, and your air is polluted by noise, odor, and particulates that sicken you, your family and your pets.

Sounds unimaginable, right? Now, add this: you have no legal recourse against the operation that caused this nuisance unless you own a majority interest in land that’s affected by it AND your property is no farther than a half-mile from the nuisance-creating operation AND you file a lawsuit no later than one year after the awful conditions reach the level that they are considered a legal nuisance.

LB 662 protects multi-billion-dollar corporate livestock producers from legal liability for the damage they do to their neighbors except for a small class of majority property owners who also live less than ½-mile from the offensive operation.

LB 662 will:

* Restrict the fundamental right of Nebraskans to the peaceful use and quiet enjoyment of their own homes.

* Discourage housing development, impeding economic growth and opportunity.

* Limit the traditional and normally inviolable authority of local governments to decide how best to serve and protect their residents and businesses to make their cities more livable and inviting to young families whose parents would like to see them stay in Nebraska.

* Make Nebraska an investment target to out-of-state and foreign interests to own and operate nuisance-creating agricultural operations that are protected from legal liability and located as far as possible from their own homes and shores.

Nebraskans should email state senators urging opposition to LB 662.

Nancy Meyer

Cedar Bluffs

Thank you, attendees

A huge thank you to the over 150 people who attended the Hargis open house on Jan. 15. We are grateful for and overwhelmed by the support we’ve received and appreciate all who came to walk through this Queen Anne beauty.

As a nonprofit, we are working to restore this Grand Island historic landmark in addition to our 125th anniversary. During this are accepting financial and in-kind donations along with donations of furnishings for the period 1890-1920. We invite anyone interested to join the Hargis House. Annual memberships are $50.

Please call 308–850-1480 with questions, to have information mailed to you or to inquire about rental opportunities.

Anita Lewandowski

Grand Island

Roundabouts are no good

Here’s some facts on how dangerous roundabouts are that Mayor Roger Steele and the Grand Island City Council are unaware of or ignoring. Here are facts are just how bad the Five Points roundabout would be.

A roundabout in-service review by Alfonso Montella, published by SAGE Journals, reports that in several European countries, including Italy, Germany and Great Britain, they’re having many crashes and injuries in the roundabouts by drivers looking over their shoulders and not seeing other cars. Please note this reviews is on two-lane highways.

I question how semis and grain trucks would navigate the Five Points roundabout – would they be able to? Drivers won’t know who yields or don’t as Margaret Gaughan pointed out in a World Herald Public Pulse. Fire trucks would have a hard time navigating roundabouts. The fire trucks from North Broadwell Fire Station as would the EMTs would have a very hard time getting through with cars coming from five directions. It would be very dangerous for school kids crossing Broadwell with cars coming from five directions. Drivers are going to watch out for other cars not school kids. Any accident would be a multi car accident. Tow trucks and EMTs would have a very hard time trying to get to an accident.

The residents of Grand Island need to be informed of all of this and express their opposition to the Five Points roundabout to Mayor Steele and the Grand Island City Council in hopes of stopping it.

Gary Kelsch

Grand Island