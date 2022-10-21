Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Helzer, Jones, election deniers

Helzer believes in mental health

As a mental health professional who has practiced in school settings, the increase in mental health difficulties in students has been a salient concern. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that 20% of children ages 13-18 have a mental health disorder. And 50% of mental health diagnoses begin by age 14; however, there is an average 10-year delay before these children receive interventions for their symptoms. Suicide is the third leading cause of death in children ages 10-14.

Teachers, school counselors and other staff struggled during the 2021-22 school year to adequately address the increase in behavioral and emotional needs of children. When children experience intense emotions and behaviors in the classroom, it prevents them from learning. It also hinders their classmates’ ability to learn due to disruptive behaviors that require immediate attention from their teacher. In order to fully address children’s needs, we need adequate supports in place to ensure their emotional safety and well-being.

District 6 needs a candidate who can provide a strong voice for the needs of children, especially their mental health. Danielle Helzer is the candidate we need. She believes in mental health. She is an advocate for increasing mental and behavioral health support for students. Danielle also recognizes the importance of ensuring staff have access to adequate mental health support to reduce teacher burnout. Addressing emotional and mental health needs for students and staff will assist schools to teach our children in the healthiest, safest environment possible.

Michelle Smith

Hastings

Jones supports teachers, parents

On Nov. 8 we have a clear choice for State Board of Education. Protect Nebraska Children PAC endorses Sherry Jones, who agrees with our position statements. 1) Students deserve to learn in an environment free from identity politics. 2) Parents deserve to have their concerns and their rights respected. 3) Teachers deserve to teach in an environment free from coercion. 4) Students, staff and families deserve to have their personal data protected. 5) Special interest organizations should not control what our students are learning.

Sherry Jones has spent her life in education. She wants to put a stop to identity politics and bring the focus of our schools back to competency in reading and math. She sees a need to re-affirm the expectation that teachers, families and this country are to be respected by students. Sherry also wants to reign in unnecessary spending at the Nebraska Department of Education.

In contrast, Danielle Helzer is in favor of race and gender ideology and teaching political activism to students. She would be a vote to bring those standards back. She supports Black Lives Matter.

These two candidates could not be more different in their philosophies.

Sherry Jones is the State Board of Education member that we need to bring sanity back to Nebraska schools. www.sherry4nekids.com.

Sue Greenwald

Kearney

Helzer supports democracy

Public education is essential to the success of a democratic republic. Danielle Helzer knows this by heart. As an educator, she has been committed to discovering the strengths of public education. She is prepared to work for a strong public education system in Nebraska.

When I met Danielle, I came to know that she has what public education needs: respectful, innovative, responsible, knowledgeable and consistent guidance on which our public schools across the state of Nebraska can depend. As a member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, Danielle will contribute an expertise that Nebraska needs while supporting local school boards.

Danielle Helzer knows that she is not the only one who has learned what strong public schools need. She listens, she collaborates, she speaks from her knowledge base. Danielle Helzer values educators. She listens to what they need. Danielle Helzer values parents. She hears their concerns. Danielle Helzer values every one of the school children across Nebraska. She knows that they will grow up to be the protectors and beneficiaries of the democracy in which they live.

Your vote matters. Your vote for Danielle Helzer will make the difference in this race. Join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Danielle Helzer, Nebraska State Board of Education representing District 6.

Karen Granberg

Wayne

Cast out the election deniers

There are many important issues facing us this election, but there is one issue at the heart of everything — whether we want to continue our way of government. Personally, my most important civic contribution is my vote, but the rhetoric has been your vote not counting or being stolen. The most disturbing development was when 147 of our elected officials, for whom voting obviously did work, told us that our vote didn’t count by trying to overturn the election.

Many of these 147 are trying to get reelected or run for a different office. Many newcomers are running for office who believe the same as these 147. If they don’t believe your vote counted, why should you reward them with your vote in 2022?

In 2016, we told Hillary supporters who were complaining, “Get over it.” This year we should tell Adrian Smith that we are casting our vote to retire you!

Terry Houlihan

Green Valley, Arizona

Former Iowa resident