Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Jones, Helzer, Grand Island mayoral race

Helzer the right choice

I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make informed and student centered decisions in this role. She understands that children who feel seen, safe, and accepted, thrive and excel in an environment of acceptance.

Seems to me that some candidates running for SBOE are being supported by a group called Protect Nebraska Children. This group’s agenda is not aligned with promoting learning communities with environments of acceptance. They seek to spread fear about children and their families who do not fit into the predominantly Anglo, Christian, cisgender, heterosexual profile because that does not fit their social construct of what it means to be fully human and deserving of acceptance and respect.

For teachers like Danielle and myself, our job is to make all children and their families feel seen, safe, and accepted.

Danielle’s goal is to bring more voices to the table by inviting teachers and citizens to serve on committees. Please choose carefully Nov. 8. Vote for Danielle Helzer, she is for protecting all children.

Barbara Beck

Grand Island

Vote for Helzer

I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer, candidate for State Board of Education District 6.

This is a nonpartisan race by virtue of our state’s constitution, and while there is an inevitable element of partisanship in any contest, Danielle is best suited to help Nebraska maintain its time-honored and essential nonpartisan approach to education in our democracy. I have seen how Danielle is able and ready to engage and seek educational solutions with everyone she will represent in this multi-county district. This includes you and me with our myriad of different but equally valued cultures, political and social views, faiths, family structures, educational needs and individual identities.

Danielle passionately supports and advocates for all children, parents, grandparents, teachers, administrators, school boards and general public. She is not beholden to hyper-partisan, polarizing unsupported tactics being characterized through her opponent’s political party and political action committee supporters against their opponents as well as Nebraska’s teachers and school librarians.

Danielle doesn’t work that way and it will show in her constructive approach with other members of the State Board of Education and all types of stakeholders including you and me.

I urge you to find Danielle Helzer on your 2022 general election ballot and cast your vote for her.

Steve Fosselman

Grand Island

Troubled by candidate crop

With the election only weeks away, I am deeply troubled by some of the candidates on the ballot.

Here in Nebraska we have a candidate for governor and a candidate for Congress both supported by our current Gov. Pete Rickets. We don’t need more of Rickets’ ideals in either position.

On two different occasions early in his administration, I attempted to talk to him about something very important to me and many others in the Grand Island area, only to be told that he wouldn’t do anything to change what the previous governor had done.

After this election I will be changing from a Republican to an independent. I am tired of Rickets running the party here, and Donald Trump running the party nationally.

Bob Lathen

Grand Island

Vote for Brown, Pillen, Flood and Jones

Like many of you, I’ve not met Jim Pillen, Mike Flood or Sherry Jones, however, I have met and do know Doug Brown. One thing I’ve noticed about all these candidates is that none of them were the first ones to run negative ads against their opponents in this election. Folks, that says a lot. We Nebraskans don’t like negative ads. Trying to tear one person down to make yourself look good is not our style. All these candidates also reflect Nebraska’s conservative views.

On Nov. 8, please vote. These people, and Nebraska, need your vote.

Leonard McCarty Jr.

Grand Island

Brown a man of the people

Time is running out for the voters of Grand Island to pick our new mayor. You see a lot of signs, some advertising in the paper, but I only see one candidate out and among people. One candidate is working with the public, talking with them and getting a first-hand view of what’s happening. Gee, I haven’t seen much of the other candidate.

Doug Brown likes to be informed on all subjects. That’s why he is out in the public to see for himself. It’s nice to have people helping you on certain projects, but sometimes you really should see for yourself. That’s what Doug will do.

One subject that I have a big problem with is the Soldiers and Sailors Home. Our two previous mayors did nothing to help save the home. They only did something to make themselves look good. Maybe if they would’ve served some time in the military, they would feel different. Personally, I would rather follow a veteran than anyone else. We put our lives on the live every day to make this a safe city, county, state and country to live in. They will only do what makes them look good. Some people won’t like that comment, but I don’t care because I served my time and I can speak freely. That’s why I like and trust Doug Brown. He has a nice smile, a strong hand shake and is always dressed like a common person. Those are the people I trust.

So please, let’s select someone who has common sense and can think on his feet. I think if the people of Grand Island would read about him, watch him and listen to him, Doug will be our next mayor. You will be pleased with the outcome.

Thank you for listening and please get out and vote. The way things are going, we all have to do our part. God bless America.

Jerald Hirschman

Grand Island

The need for smarter growing, eating

I’d like to believe, most people agree there are consequences to everything we say and do. As you are reading this, you are going to make a decision on whether this information has thoughtful truths you can agree with based on what I say and how I present it. My intent is to elicit critical thinking in readers to help them understand other legit perspectives.

Nebraska is known for its farmers contributions being passed down from one generation to another, all having the positive intent of being part of a system feeding the world. However, as we grow as a civilization and have readily available science supported information, we can see the negative impact of many of these systems. These systems only benefit the taste senses of a select few in relationship to the worldwide scope. Thich Nhat Hanh said, “Every day 40,000 children in the world die for lack of food. We who overeat in the West, who are feeding grains to animals to make meat, are eating the flesh of those children.”

In my opinion, growing genetically modified monocrops of corn and soy to feed only animals, rather than growing grains, vegetables and fruits for human consumption, is selfishly inefficient as understood reading IOP Science.

As a society, we teach our children to be responsible for their actions and efficient with their money, yet just because we have historically been farming animals we severely neglect to question if it makes world sense for a growing human population. As responsible adult humans, I feel we need to practice what we preach by objectively studying all the things we currently do and be willing to question their validity moving toward the life and world we want to create in harmony with the interest of everyone in the whole world.

Robert Rieck

Lincoln

Jones vs. Helzer

So, I’ve been looking at the District 6 candidates for the Nebraska State Board of Education and it seems the choice is very clear.

One candidate only has more than eight years of teaching experience.

Sherry Jones has 35 years of teaching experience. She promotes improvement in academics in our Nebraska schools, proficiency in math, sciences and language. She’s concerned that too many of our young people are graduating from Nebraska schools without the basic knowledge needed to compete for jobs and advanced educational opportunities. As a former teacher herself, Sherry wants to protect our teachers from being forced to teach things which, in good conscience, many do not want to teach. And she feels that parents need a strong voice in their kid’s education.

Ms. Helzer feels it was her job to bring political activism to her classroom and has said she has a plan for teaching social justice? I guess that means she’s all about the state controlling your kid’s education and indoctrinating them on how to be activists and protesters, you know, like those kids we see on national news smashing windows and burning police cars!

It seems to me that Sherry Jones is the only candidate who really cares about our children’s future.

Jeff White

Grand Island

Helzer the best candidate

