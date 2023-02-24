Dave Murman thinks he's God

My family recently emailed State Sen. Dave Murman in opposition to some of the many bills in the legislature targeting transgender youth. These bills are very personal to me and my family because my younger brother and I are both trans. Sen. Murman responded to our email, “I cannot encourage anyone in sin. Encouraging sin is not showing love.”

Since when is it the role of our state senators to exact divine judgment on their constituents? Is it a sin for parents to love their children and want to ensure they can grow up healthy and confident in themselves? Cherry-picking lines from the Bible to support political attacks is not Christian and it is not appropriate behavior from Nebraska representatives.

Trans kids are kids. They are students and siblings and members of loving families. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can get the healthcare they need, whether they can play on sports teams with their friends, or where they have to use the bathroom. They should be free to play and learn and be kids without politicians staging political attacks on their freedom to be children. Trans children deserve the love the Bible tells us to extend to all our neighbors.

Isabella Manhart

Omaha

Altering gender is like altering a Rembrandt

Regarding the proposed bills in the Nebraska legislature on transgender. We should all oppose discrimination against any person based on characteristics that cannot be changed such as color of skin, sexual gender (at birth) or cultural background. Also included are areas of practice such as religion, and now include sexual identity. No one should be excluded from society because of these situations.

LB574 is addressing the gender-altering treatments of people who battle a real condition and need help, not encouragement. For the AMA and the AAP to submit to confused children, attempting to overrule God’s design for their bodies, and administer harmful gender-altering procedures is a disservice to humanity. This would be like psychotherapists directing a 90-pound person with anorexia to eat less food, and celebrating their condition.

Children need guidance, not weak and submissive adults, to help them find their purpose as God intended. Changing definitions to meet the demands of changing philosophies serves no purpose other than transforming basic principles: those of child/parental roles in family and marriage.

LB575 encourages youth to participate in sports according to their natural sexual assignment. It is unbelievable that organizations would allow and support cross-sex competition. We all know males are different from females and should not be opponents in physical athletic events.

I want to encourage people to pray for our society, love and respect those of us who struggle with the variety of conditions that do not reflect God’s purpose and laws, but to push back respectfully against those whose efforts bring harm and destruction to our children. Encourage your senators to support these bills.

Dave Olson

Grand Island