Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Lippencott, Grand Island meat packing plant

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support Nebraskan caregivers. Alzheimer’s disease is devastating — not only for the more than six million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 11 million family and friends serving as caregivers. Here in Nebraska, there are 61,000 family caregivers supporting people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. As director of communication for Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I hear the challenges these caregivers are facing every day.

This November, I invite all Grand Island residents to join with the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter in supporting these caregivers. Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much.

If someone you know needs help and support, particularly with the stress of the holiday season fast approaching, suggest they call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Angel Horton Frank

Omaha

About the meat packing plant

State Sen. Ray Aguilar has not commented on what’s going on at the meat packing plant. The contracted cleaning crew has hired children 13 through 15 to work with hazardous materials, around heavy/sharp machinery, knifes that could slice a finger, or hot chemicals that can burn a hand off.

Sen. Aguilar talks about how he cares about life, yet he is only pro-birth and likes inserting government inside women’s healthcare decisions. We have an instance right now, here, where a young kid is not living as a kid and working in a hazardous job at 13 and 15. A minor is still a minor in the eyes of the law, and those kids are not doing what they’re supposed to be doing — getting educated in the state of Nebraska.

I remind people in this state, that some people will defend a corporation instead of a student or child any day. It’s comes down to the question, “What will Ray Aguilar do to protect illegal meat packing children/adult workers in Grand Island Nebraska?” Specifically, all plant workers, adult contracted or not, people deserve equality before the law. Corporations deserve accountability and equal treatment before the law.

Guillermo Peña

Grand Island

Teen cell phone usage

The Madison School District’s policy of prohibiting non-educational devices is questionable, as is the editorial supporting its enforcement.

The editorial’s first fallacy is an either/or statement. Either Madison’s teachers aren’t aware of the policy, or they fear they can’t enforce it. There are other explanations for teachers not to enforce a rule. The author uses a statistic from Our Common Sense Census. This may be considered credible if the source stated how it gathered information. How can we be sure the statistics were gathered accurately and ethically?

If the census is accurate, one statistic stated that many students of color and of low household income don’t have computers at home. Using phones to do and turn in homework may contribute to the daily eight hours of phone time as much as social media.

Extended screen time can cause anxiety but having a phone out doesn’t mean being on it. Personally, having my cell phone sitting on the desk relieves anxiety. For many students, having a phone is their safety net for emergencies and social situations.

If the Madison School District implements a cell phone policy, it needs to leave room for student discussion and input.

Autumn Lane

Wymore

Loren Lippincott said today’s military is under attack from those who promote a woke mentality, on Veterans Day outside the Hall County courthouse. Woke is a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left leaning.

I don’t know any on the left that attack today’s military. I do recall (former President Donald) Trump saying John McCain was not a war hero. Jon Stewart shamed Republicans for supporting war but not returning veterans.

Eventually more than half of the dissenting Republicans swung back around to support the burn pit bill.

Republicans pretend to be the party of patriots and support our troops. Here are bills which would have helped our veterans which they blocked: 1.) H.R. 5059 The Clay-Hunt Suicide Prevention Act. 2.) S. 1982 Health benefits & retirement pay restoration. 3.) H.R. 466 Wounded Veterans Job Security Act. 4.) H.R. 1168 Veterans Retraining Act. 5.) H.R. 1171 Homeless Veteran Reintegration. 6.) H.R. 1293 Disabled Veterans home accessibility grant. 7.) S. 3457 Jobs Corps Act. 8.) H.R. 1511 Torture Veterans & Victims Relief. 9.) H.R. 1803 Veterans Business Center Act.

White House officials in the Ronald Reagan administration controlled and obstructed a federal study of Agent Orange exposure among Vietnam veterans. The congressional panel said that a secret White House strategy to deny federal liability in toxic exposure cases led to the cancellation of the Centers for Disease Control study in 1987.

Has the military been under attack from the right-leaners?

Gerald Kosmicki

Grand Island