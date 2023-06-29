'Thank you' for picking up litter

This past spring it almost seemed like that there was litter everywhere, especially along Highway 281. This letter is to thank the many volunteers who try to keep the many miles of Highway 281 free of litter. These several miles are full of discarded bottles, plastic bags, boxes, car parts and construction materials. Our volunteers demonstrate community pride, make a positive statement for a clean, attractive community, and help the city keep down the cost of litter abatement.

Grand Island Area Clean Community System would like to thank Grand Island Central Catholic School, Grand Island Rotary, Grand Island Physical Therapy, Grand Island Senior High Garden Club and students from the Success Academy, Case IH, and Friends of Grand Island led by Keesha McQuay. A special thank you to the City of Grand Island Street Department for the many hours they spend picking up the filled bags and properly disposing of them.

At Clean Community we don’t stop with just Highway 281. We have volunteers cleaning Highway 34, Highway 30, Capital Avenue, Webb Road, Stolley Park Road, Stuhr Road, Bismark Road, North Road, Old Potash, Diers Avenue, and many, many more.

If you or a group of you would like to get involved in keeping our city free of trash, please call Grand Island Area Clean Community System at 308-385-5095 or visit our web site at cleancommunity.org to sign up to volunteer.

In order to make sure our community is ready for the Nebraska State Fair, we present the opportunity to volunteer for the citywide cleanup in August. It’s a fun way to show your pride in Grand Island — help us make a difference.

L. Denise McGovern-Gallagher

GIACCS Executive Director

Grand Island

Keeping fathers safe

With Father’s Day the other day, let’s make sure to remind our fathers, grandfathers and all father figures in our lives how important their safety is to us, at work and at home.

Paul Bacon

Hallandale Beach, Florida

SNAP helps people

As a public health advocate and former SNAP participant, I know how vital the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in addressing food insecurity in the U.S. When I was 19 years old, I was working and attending college while raising a young child on my own. SNAP allowed me to provide healthy food for myself and my growing child. I am grateful I did not have to choose between food and paying rent.

For more than 50 years, SNAP has played a crucial role in addressing hunger and poverty, but in its current form, it does not address nutrition security, despite growing public support. We must build upon this success by investing in ways to improve access to healthy food and the nutritional quality of food. In addition, SNAP can set the tone in retail outlets as far as what and when items get marketed or go on sale, playing a larger role in diet quality beyond just participants.

Making changes to the SNAP program could improve diet quality for people across the country. And a healthy diet can be an important component to improving the overall health and well-being of everyone.

Congress should prioritize and modernize important programs including SNAP and the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentives Program in the 2023 farm bill to address diet quality so that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.

Ashley Carroll

American Heart Association Volunteer

Omaha

Go with God

Our nation’s beginnings and government were based on the sound, pure true teachings of the Bible and so richly blessed by God. Sad to say we have turned our backs on almighty God and his word. A corrupted broken justice system, elected leaders supporting and encouraging immorality.

We are exchanging the true teachings and guidelines of the Bible for the lies and deception of the master deceiver, Satan. What once was good is now evil and what was once evil is now good. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” Isaiah 5:20

“Who acquit the guilty for a bribe, but deny justice to the innocent.” Isaiah 5:23

I sometimes think money, sports and entertainment are becoming gods and we are becoming too comfortable and complacent in our sins. Things are so wrong today, but God still continues to bless us. “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23

Several weeks ago, we celebrated the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of all our sins. Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6

We need to turn to Jesus in humble repentance and confession of our sins. “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2nd Chronicles 7:14

God always does what he says — always. God help us.

Donald Scholz

Grand Island

The crooks in government

It is astonishing to see the extent to which people working in government are in it to advance stock portfolio profits. Reporting by Rebecca Ballhaus of the Wall Street Journal has recently revealed this.

This country has not only deregulated industry and banking, we have apparently also deregulated ethics, law and common sense.

Congresspersons and federal regulators have been gorging themselves on insider information while we have been gorging ourselves on hot dogs and beer.

And I love this. The reason many are giving why we shouldn’t regulate stock trading by members of Congress — this would discourage people from running for office.

What? Discouraging greedy folks from running for public office is exactly why we need to ban stock trading by public officials. We need to elect people who are in it to advance democracy and good public policy, not personal and family bank accounts.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah