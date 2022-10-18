Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss 'radical Democratic Party,' state education board race

Helzer the right choice

Nebraska has one of the better public education systems in the nation. We have this because many of our legislators and state level educators have minimized the damage from federal legislation, like No Child Left behind and its successors, sometimes heroically. These same people have also stood up to the lobbyists for the charter school and private (religious) school industries, who have destroyed public education in so many states.

We need to elect Danielle Helzer as the District 6 representative to the State Board of Education, in order to continue to protect our public education system from so many outsiders who just want a piece of Nebraska taxpayer money.

Helzer is in this race to continue the work of so many of the State Board of Education members who faced down the lobbyists and minimized the damage from the federal government’s nutty laws. These federal laws have produced nothing positive for our children’s performance and have severely damaged the teaching profession.

Helzer does not have a political agenda as her opponent has. Why on earth would her opponent run for the state board of education, that sets policy for public schools, when she supports home schooling and other education schemes like charter and private schools. Maybe she is their candidate not ours.

Danielle Helzer is the candidate who will continue to prevent the damage that so many are trying to do to Nebraska’s outstanding public education system. She will not change our state standards and curriculum to hide our history, which at times has been ugly and at times wonderful. She will not do book burning. District 6 and specifically Grand Island and Hastings need her to continue to protect our children’s education.

Bert Peterson

Hastings

Radical Democrats hurting America

The upcoming midterm elections are so important. Today’s radical Democratic Party has orchestrated more damage to America in two years than our worst foreign adversaries could have ever dreamed of accomplishing.

The list is long but includes: 1.) The most obvious and immediately painful intentional destruction of our energy independence creating hardships on families just to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles. 2.) The destruction of our hard earned sovereignty by failing to finish the border wall and allowing the influx of millions of illegal aliens, cartels and terrorists from all over the world to continue unabated, spreading of disease, increasing crime along with thousands of fentanyl deaths, and overwhelming cities’ medical, welfare and police services. 3.) The gross negligence of the unorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan cost 13 American lives and with the abandonment, thereby gave $7 billion of taxpayer purchased military equipment to the enemy. 4.) Raging inflation and the insult to taxpayers by paying off the so-called student loans estimated to cost every taxpayer over $2,000. 5.) The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which not one single Republican voted for, cost up to $739 billion; and instead of adding border security may be used to hire up to yet another 86,000 IRS agents. Lest we forget how President Obama weaponized the IRS against conservative organizations.

This list is just touching on the damage the Democratic Party has inflicted on Americans, making the midterm elections the most important in our lifetime to stop the insanity.

Frank Gardner

Fernley, Nevada

Vote for economic prosperity

GIX Logistics was fortunate to be a recipient of Grand Island’s Economic Development Program funds. These funds help us recruit and retain talented employees, many holding college degrees. If you ever visit our business in Railside, you will notice the median age of our workforce is 32. We have celebrated marriages, new babies, new car purchases and home purchases of our employees who now call Grand Island home.

Recruiting and retaining a talented workforce is a tremendous task and one that we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish to the extent we have without Grand Island’s Economic Development Program. By providing a fulfilling, high-paying job to young people, the Economic Development Program is our best weapon against brain drain.

By supporting employers who provide high-skill, high-demand jobs, the Economic Development Program gives our best and brightest opportunities to return to our community.

Keep them coming back by voting FOR the Economic Development Program on Nov. 8.

Jim Pirnie

President, GIX Logistics

Grand Island

Steele will continue helping Grand Island

I spent time four years ago meeting with Roger Steele to encourage him to run for mayor. Had I even a hint of the challenges that lay ahead for our country during the next four years that would impact Grand Island, I would have been even more insistent in my plea that he should run.

Making difficult but unpopular decisions does not win popularity contests — I have some experience in this area. But it is a necessity for anyone in a leadership position to have the ability to make those decisions with a focus on what is best in the long term without being unduly influenced by the popular decision. I believe Mayor Steele has that unique talent.

None of us know if the road ahead these next four years will be smooth or remain bumpy, but I will take great comfort in either case if Roger Steele’s steady hand is on the wheel.

Mike Gloor

Grand Island

Once in a lifetime you’ll meet or know of a person who possesses true natural qualities of leadership and just an all around great guy. Doug Brown is that person, and Grand Island has him running for mayor. Hopefully, people will see what a landmark opportunity they have before them.

I have known Doug Brown for over 25 years and have personally witnessed him take on many daunting, arduous positions that others rejected. He fixed all the problems, increased productivity tenfold and made morale the highest, like none other before him. He was known as a fixer and was aggressively sought after by the highest up in the Navy. Repetitively he has proven himself in the Navy and private life.

He never let his senior position go to his head. He was known as a worker’s leader and motivator, willing to jump in with sleeves rolled up and helping the lowest ranked personnel. He was both the USN’s best ambassador and a true Nebraska son.

Often, politicians promise the sky. Sadly, they fail to deliver on their promises, resulting in disappoint, anger and rage from those who trusted them.

Doug Brown would never do that. He doesn’t have that in his DNA. He has a code of ethics ingrained in him from the Navy. His love for the town and its people are his motivation.

He has a saying that he has repeated when asked how he manages to get things done, “It’s all how you treat people.”

Doug Brown has a personality that opens doors to all people in all places, influences all for the better and gets things done, is a straight talker, delivers on promises, and has all the skills to be a masterful executive to your great town. He will be Grand Island’s best mayor ever.

Mark Young

Folsom, La.

As one of Jim Pillen’s neighbors in a rural community and as I am a lifelong 74-year-old farmer, I have breathed the toxic air emitting from his hog confinement lagoons and his land applications of hog waste often. Land recycling of livestock manure for fertilizer is a very important step to put valuable nutrients back into production, but Mr. Pillen’s practices are overloading and contaminating our water and air.

He dumps many times the amount of nutrients that a crop will use or soil can hold. The overload is washed away during rainfall events. Rivers, streams and aquifers are polluted everyday in one way or another as Pillen Family Farms pollutes our water resources with manure runoff, acid rain and infiltration of effluent into our ground water.

Towns across the state must relocate wells for drinking water or spend millions of dollars on waste treatment plants while operators like Jim Pillen continue to pollute.

He has built many of these operations in communities by coming in the back door. He touts that he is a conservative Christian. Manipulating people with pork sandwiches, money and back door deals doesn’t follow Christian practices that I understand.

His absence in public debates with other candidates clearly shows he is not willing to face the public and be transparent.

The governor appoints the board of directors on the Nebraska Environmental Quality council. Will Mr. Pillen have our health, well-being and safety in mind? NO!

Jim Knopik

Belgrade

November election issues

The upcoming mid-term election and possibly the general election in 2024 could revolve around three major issues: internal threats to our democracy, abortion and inflation.

Polls show almost 60% of the U.S. population is concerned with threats to our democracy posed by far right un-American extremists who continue to believe the false narrative put out by Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him by election officials in states across the country. These allegations were proven false in over 60 court cases presided over by many Trump appointed judges, but this didn’t stop Trump’s stormtrooper followers from conducting an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when they stormed our seat of government.

The partisan U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion case allowing states to implement anti-abortion laws. About 70% of Americans believe women should be allowed to choose to have abortions, and probably a higher percentage believe abortions should be permitted for incest, rape and medical conditions. This issue might be almost as important to Americans as the threats to our democracy.

Lastly, the high inflation created by the opening up of our economy after the pandemic, the dismal response by the Federal Reserve to act to control inflation, and the huge amount of spending by the Biden administration has had a significant impact on consumers. However, the economy had to come back once pandemic restrictions were removed. Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve fell asleep and did not raise interest rates and stop bond purchases until inflation was rampant. The Federal Reserve must continue its restrictive monetary policy and the Biden administration should reign in large scale spending.

Donald Moskowitz

Independent/Undeclared

Londonderry, N.H.