Roundabouts are too small

After driving on every roundabout in Grand Island and Adams County, one thing is a fact — the roundabouts already built and being used are in fact too small.

In every case, you will find tire tracks are not in the street portion of the roundabout. The design and final construction is 75% too small.

I have not seen the plans for the Five Points roundabout, but if it is not at least 250 feet in diameter on the island itself, the roundabout will be too small and not capable of handling semi truck traffic.

After reading the pros and cons in the Sunday, March 5 paper, I am sure the plans have been approved by the city. I am sure no one as studied the traffic on each of the existing roundabouts. I have seen really close accidents that did not happen only because one of the drivers stopped and prevented the accident.

Victor Hesman

Hastings

Learning about butterflies

March 14 was “Learn about Butterflies Day” and this is my first year of discovering the importance of these pollinators in relationship to food security.

I honestly have been living in the big city most of my adult life, which has caused a separation between myself and the natural processes needed to produce the food I easily take for granted because my limited relationship is grabbing food from the grocery store with little thought how and where it came from. I’m confident I’m not alone.

I have limitations on how I can personally help the butterfly population, so I decided to volunteer myself to hopefully be an instrument to inspire curiosity in others. One of the ways I intend on doing this is through letters to the editor of Nebraska newspapers briefly talking about volunteer activity I want to be part of and how any reader can also contribute to helping the butterfly population with personal actions.

What I would love to participate in doing is provide information to neighborhood estates about the environmentally friendly choice of prairie lawns to promote biodiversity by communication means of a PowerPoint presentation along with guidance literature, information links to DIY videos, links to landscaping specialists like Monarch Gardens and overall helping people to remember or learn of their connection with mother Earth and all earthlings. I feel many people have little idea of the importance of diversity.

Humans are either a part of the problem or they can be part of a workable solution. I also believe there are people who once they receive this kind of information, they too can make radical changes going from making arbitrary choices to informed decisions.

If any reader knows of an entity where I can volunteer such services and/or collaborate with, please let me know at wordupchilli@gmail.com.

Robert Rieck Jr.

Lincoln

What Lippincott failed to mention about scholarships

State Sen. Loren Lippincott, in a recent “Capital Column” published in the March 3 Independent, attempts to defend his support of LB753 (Opportunity Scholarship Act) by making a strained argument that American exceptionalism is somehow tied to teaching students to read the Bible in colonial times. He then wants us to accept that his theory somehow justifies providing Nebraska tax credits (public funds) to those who donate for scholarships to private/church schools.

He fails to tell us that these same tax credits would not be available to someone who wants to donate to a public school foundation or to a charitable organization. Nor does he tell us that public funds could go to private/parochial schools that discriminate on the basis of any number of reasons including religion, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

LB753 is an attempt to divert public tax dollars to private and church schools through tax credits. If passed, it would be particularly harmful to Nebraska’s rural school districts. The League of Woman Voters of Nebraska, in its position statement presented for inclusion in the public hearing record for LB753, said it well: “Rural school districts — with few private and parochial school alternatives — would be particularly disadvantaged by the loss of general education revenue under such a tax credit program. Any program that takes tax dollars away from already underfunded rural schools is bad for Nebraska.”

LB753 should not be approved by the Nebraska Legislature. Unfortunately, outside political interests have pumped a lot of money into Nebraska in return for support of this proposed legislation. Nebraskans who support our public schools need to voice their opposition now.

Thomas Emerton

Cairo

Railroad safeguards must be stringent

With the news of now two separate Norfolk Southern trains derailing in the state of Ohio, it highlights the need for railroads to implement and adhere to stringent regulations as a safeguard to help avoid future accidents.

The governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania say that rules and regs come from the federal-level. While that is true, when there is an accident, hazardous material response teams usually encompass first-responders and small and mid-size communities try to respond quickly, but in the case of big spills and contamination of air, soil and water, it often takes expertise that the average community doesn’t have.

A great amount of coal-cars pass through Grand Island, where I have family, on any given day. Citizens have a right to know if railroads are checking wheel-bearings in a timely way, as well as track conditions, and the durability of the track infrastructure. In my opinion, Kansas communities need to press railroad executives for status reports of their train track which covers any particular area.

Grand Island is served by the railroad. Fortunately no recent spills have occurred there. Yet, about 20 years ago, I saw the remnants of a train derailment near Olmitz, Kansas. Rail cars had jumped the tracks and some were overturned, bent and twisted. It is also true that individual community inquiries would be too numerous and would overwhelm any railroad executive. However, individual citizens and chambers of commerce can ask the governor of Kansas to form one single inquiry at periodic dates. To my way of thinking, it would be similar to the inspection of certificates we see on fire-extinguishers.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas

Protecting our elections

As a small business owner, I have a deep appreciation for the need of our federal government to spend our taxpayer dollars wisely. Balancing the budget is crucial for any small business and, of course, for our government as well. But I also feel strongly about the need for secure elections. As the bedrock of our democracy, they must be protected in order for the free market to thrive.

That’s why I hope our Congressional leaders will prioritize modest election funding this year. While many of the polling stations in Nebraska are rock-solid, those in rural parts of the state need all the help that they can get.

Staffing and office supplies are needed. And it doesn’t take some huge billion-dollar investment to get there. Just last year there was $400 million in the congressional budget proposal for election infrastructure. It was sadly cut to $75 million by Democrats.

But this year, Republicans can take the lead. Where spend-happy Democrats were curiously willing to slash funding for this critical election security area, Republicans know better and we trust them to take this up as a priority issue.

Brett Elliott

Elkhorn

On March 7, there was a story in The Independent in which Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh commented she was “going to inflict pain upon this body” and that she had nothing, nothing but time. To filibuster this body is really a dumb move. Is that the only reason she ran for office? If it is, she needs to quit being a senator. There are a few more of them from the Democratic Party from Omaha and a few from Lincoln who are idiots. No more comments on that subject.

Now for the Wednesday, March 8, paper's opinion section. Jonathan Bernstein, a Bloomberg columnist, and his article “McCarthy’s leadership strategy shows no sign of working” is way out there in left field. You have to remember who started all of this problem (and the need to raise the debt limit) — the Democrats by spending too much of the taxpayers money. I believe over $4 trillion. The radical Republicans and the extremist Republicans are doing just what the Democrats have been doing from Obama’s term to Biden’s term.

Only one more comment, it was great to see the videos on Jan. 6. The Democrats in the House Jan. 6 Committee didn’t want to see what Fox News 'Tucker Carlson got his hands on and started showing the real truth about what really happened on that day — the corruption of the Democrats on that committee who were liars and the misinformation they put out about that day. It is time to put all of the facts out there and leave the American people to decide what is true or not. We don’t need anyone telling us how to think.

Melvin Arntt

Palmer